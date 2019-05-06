Innovative Transit-Oriented Development Approved in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Rock Products and Clyde Properties announce the recent approval by Lehi City to develop a new transit-oriented development (TOD) on the site of a former gravel pit. The proposal by Geneva Rock and Clyde Properties required annexation into Lehi City boundaries and approval of the conceptual site plan by the city council, which approved the project on Tuesday, April 23, by a 4-0 vote in favor.

The former gravel pit will be transformed into a mixed-use TOD project, that will include 300 luxury apartments and 100 townhome units. The project is designed to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle uses with access to nearby existing and future trail systems. One highlight of the project will be the integration of the upcoming Lehi Rail Trail, which will weave through the site. The project also includes potential commercial office and retail space and a religious church building site. Geneva Rock will be donating approximately eight acres of land to Lehi City to accommodate a future UTA transit station and parking lot.

"This site will become a model transit and pedestrian-oriented community in the heart of Silicon Slopes," said

Brandon Henrie, General Manager of Clyde Properties. "We are confident that this community will attract tech employees that are looking for housing options near work with access to transit."

"This development is the first site at Geneva's Point of the Mountain gravel operation to be retired and transformed into another use," said Jim Golding, President of Geneva Rock. "Mining at Point of the Mountain is being done in a way to plan for future land use, and this property will become a great example of that final use."

Clyde Properties hopes to begin site work on the project later this year.

About Geneva Rock Products & Clyde Properties

Geneva Rock Products and Clyde Properties are subsidiaries of Clyde Companies, Inc., based in Orem, Utah.

SOURCE Geneva Rock Products, Inc.