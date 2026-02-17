Innovative Trial Using Robotic Pets Enhances Dementia Care, Patient Outcomes at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Led by principal investigator Joanna D'Elia, MSN, RN, GERO-BC, CPHQ, nursing quality specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and overseen by the research team at SMH's Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute, the year-long study is one of the first in the U.S. to test the benefits of companion robotic pets as a complementary, non-pharmacological approach to dementia care in the acute-care hospital setting.

A nurse who has long specialized in the care of geriatric patients, D'Elia has seen firsthand how disorienting and upsetting hospital stays can be for individuals with dementia—often increasing the risk of delirium and prolonging recovery.

"I wanted to find a way to engage patients with dementia and give them companionship in the hospital —something beyond sitting in a room focused solely on medical care," D'Elia said.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation board member Deb Kabinoff personally funded the study.

"Having bought and sold two software companies, my philanthropic focus has always been on supporting innovative ideas and technology," said Kabinoff. "What made this project so compelling was not just the technology, but my own knowledge of the comforting effects a pet can have—and their potential to soothe dementia patients when they're in such an unfamiliar environment."

The study was randomized, with approximately half of older patients with mild to moderate dementia eligible to participate receiving a robotic pet in addition to the standard of care. Those in the robotic pet group were able to select either a cat or a dog, which they kept throughout their hospital stay and took home upon discharge. The interactive pets move and make sounds when touched—for example, the cat blinks, meows, and purrs, while the dog blinks, barks, and wags its tail.

Compared with a control group, researchers said those with the robotic pets experienced meaningful benefits, including fewer drops in blood pressure and heart rate, fewer episodes that can lead to fall risks, shorter hospital stays and a higher likelihood of returning home rather than to assisted living or skilled nursing care after hospitalization.

"We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from family members and staff…and learned that companionship and moments of joy can make a meaningful difference during a hospital stay," D'Elia said.

According to SMH Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, M.D., community hospitals often lack the resources to conduct innovative research typically associated with academic institutions.

"We're one of the few community health systems able to bring forward innovative ideas and turn them into reality," Fiorica said. "That's possible because of the generosity of donors like Deb Kabinoff and our strong partnership with the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation."

With the trial now complete, the Sarasota Memorial team plans to share final results and explore opportunities to expand the use of robotic pets to different areas. Study findings will add to a growing body of research that highlights the value of innovative strategies to support dementia care.

To learn more about the impact of this study, view the full video news release here:

https://youtu.be/9J0GZ643yBo

About the Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute

Located on the flagship Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota campus, the Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute serves as a premier hub for medical research and clinical innovation. With dedicated space for research, clinical innovation and graduate medical education, the Kolschowsky Institute provides a collaborative learning environment for physicians, nurses, researchers and students studying new treatments and mastering the latest tools and techniques in patient care. Through state-of-the-art simulation labs, hands-on training programs, and a robust portfolio of clinical studies, Sarasota Memorial and the Kolschowsky Institute play a vital role in advancing medical knowledge, improving patient outcomes, and shaping the future of healthcare in the region. For information, visit smh.com/research.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation is the philanthropic partner that helps Sarasota Memorial Health Care System bring world-class healthcare to our community. For 50 years, the Healthcare Foundation has provided Sarasota Memorial with support for patient care, facilities, technology, ongoing clinical education and medical research. To learn more about supporting innovative clinical trials and studies at the Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute, contact Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation at 941-917-1286 or visit smhf.org.

SOURCE Sarasota Memorial Health Care System