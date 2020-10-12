Innovative Virtual AI Tutor of Spoken English from Buddy.ai Was Declared the Best Education Technology in Latin America by the South Summit 2020 Startup Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buddy.ai has won the South Summit's Education award just two months after its highly anticipated launch in Latin America.

South Summit 2020 Startup Competition is a major event, with 3,800 startups working in Latin America and South Europe competing. Buddy.ai was selected for the prestigious award based on four criteria: innovation, ability to solve education problems at scale, a team of developers, and investment attractiveness.

Watch Buddy.ai 2-minute demo. Play with Buddy, a virtual English tutor for kids, and practice English. Practice pronunciation and develop vocabulary while playing with Buddy the Robot, a virtual English tutor for kids with voice-based AI.

Educational experts recognize the world-changing potential of virtual teachers as well as the scale of the business opportunity presented by a product like Buddy.ai. Other than the fact that Buddy is always available to learn, Buddy.ai works just like a human tutor - he provides live speaking practice, adapts to the student's learning pace and style, gives them actionable feedback, and acts as an accountability figure to make sure the lessons get done. And kids love studying with their play buddy.

This South Summit award is a clear sign that virtual teacher technology like Buddy.ai, which was until recently considered to be purely sci-fi, is finally taking its place in the sun as an essential part of the educational landscape.

Notably, Buddy the virtual teacher won the South Summit 2020 Startup Competition in Madrid only a couple of months after launching in Latin America and just weeks after reaching the Top-10 of the App Store in the "Kids" category in Mexico and Chile. Today, the Buddy.ai app has over 28,000 paying students. The virtual tutor's popularity is amplified by the severe shortage of qualified teachers, a part of the "new normal" of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Buddy.ai is addressing this challenge not by replacing human teachers, but by automating the mundane 80% of their job, so they can focus on the most critical 20% - time spent with their students. It provides unlimited personalized English practice to the children and empowers teachers to focus on the most important aspects of their job.

It's fair to say that Buddy, the AI inside Buddy.ai's mobile app, is the world's first truly virtual teacher available to the public. Buddy may not be as sophisticated as AI from movies like Her or Iron Man, but Buddy is great at the one job he has - helping kids around the world learn English.

Contact:

Ivan Crewkov, Co-founder and CEO

+1(650)282-1302

[email protected]

SOURCE Buddy.ai