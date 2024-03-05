Innovative Visionary Mark W. Womack Strengthens Bridgewest Perth Pharma Pty Ltd Board, Amplifying NovaCina's Growth Vision

Mark W. Womack Named to Bridgewest Perth Pharma Pty Ltd Board of Directors

MIAMI and PERTH, Australia, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgewest Perth Pharma, a global pharmaceutical supply and manufacturing company, with subsidiaries NovaCina and LumaCina, announced today the appointment of Mark W. Womack as a Director of the Board.

"We are thrilled to have Mark join the Board, as a Director of the Company," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bridgewest Group. "Mark has demonstrated his skills as both an entrepreneur and a visionary with multiple highly successful organizations, and we are excited to have his advice and wisdom at the Board level for Bridgewest Perth Pharma broadly, and more specifically NovaCina's commercial manufacturing of sterile injectables."

Mark currently serves as CEO of BioCina, a Bridgewest Group funded CDMO providing end-to-end biologics solutions for microbial, pDNA and mRNA modalities globally. Prior to BioCina, as CEO of KBI Biopharma and Selexis SA, he spearheaded a run rate of over 30% YOY revenue increase in only 6 months and implemented a new commercial strategy to generate significantly greater client program size and profitability. As CEO and Managing Director of Stelis Biopharma, Mark ushered efforts to build and qualify a state-of-the-art vaccine facility in record time.

As the CBO for AGC Biologics, one of the world's leading global biopharma CDMO's, Mark led the organization to achieve nearly a 300% increase in new sales in just two years. Over two years, he drove the acquisition of many of the top large pharma companies into the AGC Biologics Client portfolio.

Prior to joining AGC Biologics, Mark served over 20 years as a management consulting industry leader and C-level client advisor, guiding many of the world's renowned companies to achieve record highs in revenue and profit. He served as a Principal with Capgemini, an EVP with Celerant Consulting and as COO of two other international consultancies. While at Capgemini, he led a $20B post-merger integration within General Motors.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to help guide and shape the future of the NovaCina and LumaCina organizations. I'm inspired by the vision we share and excited about the journey we will travel to realize it," said Mark W. Womack.

In April 2023, Bridgewest Group announced the acquisition of the Pfizer Perth cGMP sterile injectable manufacturing plant, and the formation of Bridgewest Perth Pharma, including the NovaCina CDMO division and LumaCina pharmaceutical supply division. NovaCina has a preeminent history. The site has produced more than 600 injectable products with distribution to nearly a hundred countries globally, and has an excellent track record spanning all major regulatory approvals including US FDA, TGA, and European regulatory agencies. Since the acquisition, the company has invested significantly into both NovaCina and LumaCina. It has grown NovaCina's manufacturing capabilities to include Pre-filled Syringes (PFS) and has expanded LumaCina's product catalog, growing its commercial reach into several new global markets.

About Bridgewest Perth Pharma

Bridgewest Perth Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company, wholly owned by private investment firm Bridgewest Group. It operates through its two divisions, NovaCina, the company's CDMO, and LumaCina, the company's pharmaceutical marketing and supply division. Bridgewest Perth Pharma brings together innovative life sciences and talented people to meet the escalating demand for high quality drug manufacturing and therapeutics. For more information, visit: https://bridgewestperthpharma.com.au/

Media Contact: Jenny Bourbiel, [email protected]

