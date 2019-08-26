Innovative Water Care LLC Names Robert Baird as Chief Executive Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Water Care LLC, a leading provider of residential and industrial water solutions, announced today the appointment of Robert P. Baird, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer.

Platinum Equity acquired Innovative Water Care from Lonza earlier this year. The company maintains six production facilities throughout North America, South America, and EMEA, and sales locations in all major regions globally. It features top consumer brands in the residential pool care market and key positions in high-growth industrial water care markets.

Brandon Crawley, Principal at Platinum Equity, had been serving as Innovative Water Care's interim CEO.

"Robert's impressive and diverse experience make him a great fit for this role as we look to accelerate Innovative Water Care's growth initiatives and further build the business," said Crawley. "He has demonstrated a talent for creating opportunities in competitive international markets, inspiring innovation and crafting meaningful experiences for product end-users."

Mr. Baird has experience leading businesses across 25 categories of consumer goods. He has previously served as the CEO for A.T. CROSS, the luxury pen manufacturer, as well as the CEO at Dorel Sports and Chief Customer Officer at Royal Philips Electronics. Across these positions, Baird succeeded in growing sales, expanding profit margins and increasing shareholder value. His earlier career included leadership positions at top consumer companies including Samsonite, Norelco, General Motors, Scott Paper Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Procter & Gamble and General Electric.

"Innovative Water Care has an impressive portfolio of brands, products and services and is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in the industry," said Baird. "I am thrilled to be joining this team during such a pivotal moment for the business, and I look forward to working with our employees, customers and shareholders to unlock further potential and success."

About Innovative Water Care LLC

The water care business acquired from Lonza is one of the world's leading suppliers of sanitizers and other water treatment chemicals. It is organized into two business segments: Residential Water offers water care products and value-added services for residential pools and spas and is a global leader in all consumer channels including Mass Retail and Professional Dealer (Pro Dealer), which includes Dealer Direct, Branded Distribution, and Repack and Private Label (RPL). Industrial, Commercial, Municipal and Surface Water (ICMS) offers chemicals, services and solutions globally that address commercial swimming pools, drinking water, process water, wastewater, irrigation, surface water and industrial applications.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 23 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 250 acquisitions.

