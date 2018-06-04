Innovator's Edge™ Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program to Transform Insurance Companies

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovator's Edge™, an insurance and risk-focused innovation platform, announced today that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The program provides access to resources, services and benefits that will help Innovator's Edge build and maintain a successful partnership with SAP and optimize business results for clients. Innovator's Edge helps insurance customers and partners to easily architect and integrate actionable programs within their business strategy to drive significant Growth Through Innovation™.

"The evolution of the insurance industry is at a point where greater efficiencies must be applied to internal business processes and customer-facing applications, as well as greater attention paid to developing new products and services to address the gaps and white spaces created by shifts in risk itself. Innovator's Edge understands this. Combining existing assets and experiences, along with our new relationship with SAP, uniquely positions us to take advantage of tools and technology to help companies achieve these efficiencies and accelerate growth through innovation," said Wayne Allen, CEO, Innovator's Edge.

Chief Innovation Officer, Guy Fraker, said, "We live in an era of overwhelming technological advances. Our partnership with SAP helps convert this chaotic storm into actionable clarity and direction for the growth of our insurance partners."

The partnership also benefits customers through Innovator's Edge strategic alliance with The Institutes, a leader in delivering proven knowledge solutions that drive powerful business results for the risk management and property casualty industry. In addition, A.M. Best, a credit ratings and financial data products and services company, is currently leveraging Innovator's Edge intelligence platform for Best's Credit Rating Methodology to consider the inclusion of innovation in the assessment of a company's business profile.

Pete Miller, CEO of The Institutes, said, "Innovator's Edge has proven invaluable to The Institutes as we embrace innovation. Our strategic alignment enhances our position as the premier resource for industry knowledge, and allows us to quickly meet the evolving and growing need for innovation learning in the risk management and insurance community."

The Innovator's Edge team is available to describe their offering and provide a demonstration of their intelligence platform during the SAPPHIRE NOW® conference, June 5-7, 2018, in Orlando, FL. To book a meeting time, contact Rock Griffin - rgriffin@innovatorsedge.io or call 617-599-9353.

About Innovator's Edge™

Innovator's Edge focuses on helping companies in the insurance industry achieve Growth Though Innovation™. We are born from the deep relationships developed by Insurance Thought Leadership and bring together an exceptional team to integrate innovation within your business strategy, ensuring that it all becomes integral to your success. Our strategic consulting practice is powered by an intelligence platform that provides members access to tens of thousands of insurtech and early stage technology companies across 175+ countries as well as built in research tools and algorithms to identify the best fit.

