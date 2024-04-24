Innovature BPO is the first integrated outsourcing provider from Vietnam. During 10 years, our dedicated and talented teams have provided various services, including Finance and Accounting, Business Intelligence and Analytical, and Customer Services for global clients. With a decade of growth, we've built strong relationships with clients in multiple industries, such as IT Staffing, Software, Car/ Life Insurance, Animal Hospital, and more.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovature BPO was honored with the two Silver Trophies of the 18th Stevie Awards announcement in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on April 12, 2024.

Silver Award in Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year

Innovature BPO Earns 2 Silver Awards at the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Silver Award in the Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service

Details of the Achievements

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year:

For this award, we've significantly enhanced the customer service function for a small US-based charity event organizer. We reduced complaint rates to 0.1% and increased email and data processing performance by 200%, turning the service into a profitable venture that doubled the client's sales revenue. These improvements demonstrate our commitment to exceeding client expectations with effective and innovative strategies.

Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service:

For this recognition, our initial team of five quickly expanded to 30 members within five months, processing 20 times the initial volume of documents from various international sources. This rapid expansion positioned us as a top provider, consistently earning excellent feedback from the client. To support our growth and enhance service capabilities, we implemented an automated reporting system with ETL, Data Warehouse, and Dashboards. This enhancement significantly boosted our processing speed and accuracy, improving decision-making and overall service effectiveness.

Comments from the CEO

Thuy Doan, CEO and Founder of Innovature BPO, commented, "These awards recognize our team's dedication to excellence and innovation in customer service and our strategic use of data analytics. We are proud to stand as a benchmark in the industry, demonstrating that our efforts contribute to the shared services activities of our clients, helping them bridging the skills gap of all regions in the world."

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Winning these awards places Innovature BPO among the elite for achieving high standards of performance in a highly competitive global marketplace.

About Innovature

In our 10 years of operation, Innovature has been a proud partner of more than 50 clients from multiple industries such as IT Staffing, Software, Insurance, Veterinarian, Ecommerce and Fashion and in North America and APEC region. Our vision is to enable clients to become high-performance businesses and create long-term relationship by helping drive productivity and efficiency while delivering measurable results. Our headquarter is located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and our two branches are in Cebu City, Philippines and Texas, USA.

