Innovatus Imaging Announces Leadership Change

Johnson comes to Innovatus Imaging at a time of record growth, and will help to manage the company's recent explosion in probe and MRI coil repair volume, and lead expansion into other medical device markets. He will be located in the company's MRI Center of Excellence in Pittsburgh, PA. Johnson has served on the Innovatus Imaging Board of Directors since October 2018.

"We are pleased for Dave Johnson to join Innovatus Imaging and applying his proven leadership to achieve greater efficiencies and growth while maintaining the high value already delivered to our customers," says Dennis Wulf, Founder and Chairman of the Board for Innovatus Imaging. "I look forward to blending our leadership vision and expertise to further Innovatus Imaging as the thought and technology leader in the imaging and medical device industries, and achieve our future business and financial goals as we continue to diversify into the medical device markets."

Johnson most recently served as CEO of Joerns Healthcare, a medical products and services company targeting post-acute care needs. He has led multi-national services for global brands operating in North/South America, Europe and Asia, and has managed more than 3,000 employees across 12 international locations. He has a strong track record for improving operational systems while increasing revenue and profitability for both public and equity backed organizations. He brings more than 20 years of demonstrated leadership and tangible results to the Innovatus Imaging team.

Throughout his career, Johnson has led the transformation of rapidly growing business units and companies by creating customer-focused organizations and leading them to revenue growth and operational excellence.

"Innovatus Imaging is an exciting leader for the imaging device repair and other medical device industries, offering forward-thinking methodologies, products, and services," said Johnson. "I am pleased to be part of what is already record growth for all product lines, and expand our business through my expertise in rapid new product ideation and commercialization, business development, strategic partnerships, and more."

Johnson has multi-national experience in North/South/Central America, Europe, and Asia. He was a team leader in the development of Stryker's acute care and ICU beds, ER and EMS Stretchers; ConMed's GI/Endosurgery products and Invacare's Power Rehab, Continuing Care and Personal Care line. His responsibilities include leading over 1,300 employees, 10 plants and 2 distribution centers throughout the world. Under his leadership, he integrated supply chain, planning and manufacturing functions into a global operations organization. He led the deployment of Lean in operations, quality, R&D and administration with over 250 kaizen events in 24 months, yielding $6M in realized productivity.

In addition to serving as CEO, Johnson will serve as the Operating Partner for Healthcare for Resilience Capital, a private equity firm with interests in Innovatus Imaging.

"We are delighted to welcome Dave Johnson as CEO of Innovatus and to the Resilience family in a leadership position in advising and evaluating opportunities in healthcare," said Steve Rosen, CEO of Resilience Capital.

Innovatus Imaging is the ISO-13485:2016 certified preferred provider of best-in-class imaging devices and repair services for health care professionals who constantly strive to deliver high-quality patient care. The company's expertise spans the entire life cycle of medical imaging products – from design, development and manufacturing to sales, distribution and repair. Innovatus Imaging provides proven, documented MRI coil and ultrasound transducer repair services, CR system and dry film printer service, and digital radiography (DR) retrofit solutions. The company also has an FDA-registered site for the design and manufacturing of specialty ultrasound probes. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Innovatus Imaging also maintains operations in Tulsa, Denver and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.innovatusimaging.com or email Jeanette.mcmurtry@innovatusimaging.com .



Media Contact:

Jeanette McMurtry

Jeanette.mcmurtry@innovatusimaging.com

970 390 6909

SOURCE Innovatus Imaging

Related Links

http://www.innovatusimaging.com

