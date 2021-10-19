Innovega Adds Staff, Finalizes Major Facility Expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. is adding resources to support the development of its eMacula® full-field-of-view display eyewear system for extended reality (XR) applications including augmented, mixed and virtual reality. XR applications are forecast to redefine industries including healthcare, enterprise, public safety, defense, sports, education and gaming. The Innovega team's first application of the eMacula technology will be to enhance the independence and freedom of the visually impaired, including legally blind patients, based on their new ability to achieve 20/20 vision.

Innovega's new facility in San Diego will provide four times as much space for its laboratory and offices.

Innovega signed a five-year lease for new facilities in San Diego that provide four times the space for its laboratory and offices. Earlier this year, Innovega added lens fabrication staff and expanded its process engineering team. Recently Innovega directed new resources to enhance its capability to demonstrate the innovation that flows from its 48 patent cases. The expansion of the facilities and the development team allows Innovega to maintain momentum on its path to deliver XR eyewear to patients, workers and consumers.

"Our expanded facilities will enable us to meet the needs of strategic partners and licensees with whom Innovega will collaborate to lead each commercial application," explained CEO Steve Willey. "Our development status and funding success with our Regulation A campaign supports a strategy to immediately expand our facilities and team. Investments from the SeedInvest community enable us to leverage our technologies to improve independence and quality of life for the visually impaired and continue development for other user communities who have unmet needs."

Innovega recently raised more than $3 million from more than 1,000 new shareholders. The SeedInvest Reg A campaign remains open to new investors at https://www.seedinvest.com/innovega/.

About Innovega

Innovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer and industrial application. The Company is licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with a first focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula®, combines eyewear and iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality and virtual reality. The Company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Eye Institute of National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation; and received investments from strategic partners.

Innovega Inc.

