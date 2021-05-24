Innovega Files Patent Applications for Automated Contact Lens and AR/VR Display Eyewear Fitting

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. filed four new patent applications for automated systems to enable eye care practitioners to efficiently and consistently fit contact lenses and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) display-equipped eyewear. The four applications describe the apparatus and methods for image detection and measurements required for fitting contact lenses and eyewear. They are titled Automated contact lens design through image capture of an eye wearing a reference contact lens, Automated eyewear frame design through image capture, Contact lens and eyewear frame design using physical landmarks placed on an eye, and Automated contact lens design through image capture of an eye.

Innovega iOptik lenses

"More than 50% of Americans require prescription lenses to enjoy clear vision and more than 11% wear contact lenses," shared Dr. Jerome Legerton, Innovega Co-Founder and lead inventor. "Most all have access to professional eye care. Innovega holds the belief that a significant percentage of AR and VR eyewear will be prescribed and dispensed by licensed eyecare professionals to manage the need for vision correction. We believe this delivery system will represent the segment we call Personalized Extended Reality, and automated fitting can reduce the amount of time for practitioners and patients to fit our iOptik® contact lenses and display eyewear."

"There is a need to reduce the time required in prescribing contact lenses and glasses, while facilitating consistent outcomes," noted Steve Willey, Innovega Co-Founder and CEO. "We see these systems as enabling technologies that will assist our commercial launch partners across a wide range of AR and VR applications."

Innovega is in clinical development for its FDA market clearance for iOptik contact lenses in the US, along with seeking CE marking for the commercial launch in Europe.

