Innovega Invited to Serve on Panel at 2019 Mobile Future Forward Summit

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. ("Innovega" or the "Company"), a developer of stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic field of view for medical, consumer and industrial applications, today announced that the Company has been invited to speak on the Interfaces as Platforms for Disruption panel at the 2019 Mobile Future Forward summit scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Columbia Tower Club in Seattle. The Mobile Future Forward summit connects industry leaders to discuss the future of this dynamic sector.

Event: Mobile Future Forward Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Venue: Columbia Tower Club - Seattle, Washington

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Steve Willey, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovega, will serve as a speaker on the panel, which will focus on key industry trends, the evolution of interfaces and the future of the AR/VR sector.

According to conference organizer Chetan Sharma, "Each year we invite mobile telecom thought leaders to attend the Mobile Future Forward conference and brainstorm on those opportunities that have yet to become mainstream. With the recent convergence of emerging digital technologies and acceleration that 5G will deliver, we believe that the industry stands at the cusp of a massive and disruptive cycle that will shape global economies."

Added Mr. Willey, "We are thrilled to be included in this prestigious event and believe it reflects our innovative approach within the industry. Innovega's team is uniquely leveraging the synergy of smart lenses and eyewear to push the boundaries of what has been possible. We recently completed intensive core and product development and appreciate this opportunity to discuss our considerable accomplishments."

Upon completion of all pre-clinical testing for its proprietary lenses, Innovega recently announced Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for simultaneous testing of its iOptik® contact lens and prototype display eyewear. The Company anticipates additional IRB approvals that will allow further feasibility clinical studies to be conducted, with results expected as early as fourth quarter 2019.

About Mobile Future Forward

Mobile Future Forward started 10 years ago and has become the industry's premier brainstorming and strategy summit. Their goal: bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry and empower the forum to discuss the future scenarios, trajectories, disruptions and business models. They have played a key role in the discussion of opportunities many years before they become mainstream – the mobile data tsunami, the 4th wave, connected intelligence, privacy and security, IoT and connected devices, AI and verticals, autonomous, 5G, edge computing, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mobilefutureforward.com/.

About Innovega Inc.

Innovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic field of view for medical, consumer, and industrial applications. The Company is licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with a focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula™, includes eyewear and iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses that work together to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). The Company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Eye Institute (NEI) of National Institutes of Health (NIH), and National Science Foundation (NSF) and has received investments from strategic partners. The iOptik® contact lens is in the FDA De Novo process with Phase II clinical trials in progress. The Company is also pursuing FDA 510(k) Clearance for its lens material.

