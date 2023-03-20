Innovent Announces Clinical Data of Multiple Trials Will be Presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, today announced that clinical data from multiple trials in relation to TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) and IBI351 (KRASG12C inhibitor) will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, April 14 - 19, 2023. A brief summary of the presentations is as follows:

Topic: Phase I study of IBI351 (GFH925) monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors: Updated results of the phase I study

Presentation Type: Oral Presentation

Abstract Number: CT030

Main Researcher: Prof. Qing Zhou, Prof. Yi-Long Wu, Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital

Presentation Date/Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Topic: Updated overall survival outcomes from a randomized, double-blind phase III study of sintilimab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ORIENT-15)

Presentation Type: Poster

Poster Number: CT075

Main Researchers: Prof. Shen Lin, Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute

Presentation Date/Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Topic: First-line treatment with sintilimab (sin) vs placebo in combination with chemotherapy (chemo) in patients (pts) with unresectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer: Final overall survival (OS) results from the randomized, phase III ORIENT-16 trial

Presentation Type: Poster

Poster Number: CT078

Main Researcher: Prof. Jianming Xu, the Fifth Medical Center of People's Liberation Army General Hospital

Presentation Date/Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Topic: Efficacy and safety of sintilimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) for advanced cervical cancer: Results from a Phase II trial

Presentation Type: Poster

Poster Number: CT079

Main Researcher: Prof. Qinglei Gao, Prof. Ding Ma (academician), Tongji Hopstial, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Presentation Date/Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Topic: Pemigatinib in Chinese patients with advanced/metastatic or surgically unresectable cholangiocarcinoma Including FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement: Updated overall survival from an open-label, single-arm, multicenter Phase II study

Presentation Type: Poster

Poster Number: CT153

Main Researchers: Prof. Xiaoyong Huang, Prof. Guo-Ming Shi, Prof. Jian Zhou, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Presentation Date/Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells[i]. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials.

In China, sintilimab has been approved and included in the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for six indications. Approved indications of sintilimab include:

For the treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy;

In combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer lacking EGFR or ALK driver gene mutations;

In combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer;

In combination with bevacizumab for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma;

In combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

In combination with fluorouracil and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Innovent currently has the regulatory submission for sintilimab in combination with bevacizumab biosimilar and chemotherapy for EGFR-TKI failed EGFR-mutated non-squamous NSCLC under review in the China's NMPA.

Additionally, two clinical studies of sintilimab have met their primary endpoints:

Phase 2 study of sintilimab monotherapy as second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma;

Phase 3 study of sintilimab monotherapy as second-line treatment for squamous NSCLC with disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

About Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)

In April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Incyte's Pemazyre® (pemigatinib), a selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3, for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Japan, Pemazyre® is approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer with a FGFR2 fusion gene, worsening after cancer chemotherapy. In Europe, Pemazyre® is approved for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. Pemazyre® is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe and Japan.

In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte, including pemigatinib (FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor). Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize the three assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

In March 2020, Innovent announced that the first patient was dosed in the pivotal registrational trial evaluating pemigatinib in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma in China.

In June 2021, Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approved Pemazyre® for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement.

In January 2022, Hong Kong Department of Health (DH) approved Pemazyre® for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

In April 2022, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China approved Pemazyre® for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2(FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement as confirmed by a validated diagnostic test that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre® is a trademark of Incyte Corporation.

About IBI351/GFH925 (KRASG12C Inhibitor)

Discovered by GenFleet Therapeutics, GFH925 (Innovent R&D code: IBI351) is a novel, orally active, potent KRASG12C inhibitor designed to effectively target the GTP/GDP exchange, an essential step in pathway activation, by modifying the cysteine residue of KRASG12C protein covalently and irreversibly. Preclinical cysteine selectivity studies demonstrated high selectivity of IBI351 towards G12C. Subsequently, IBI351 effectively inhibits the downstream signal pathway to induce tumor cells' apoptosis and cell cycle arrest. In September 2021, Innovent and GenFleet Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of IBI351 in China (including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) with additional option-in rights for global development and commercialization.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines in the fields of oncology, metabolism, autoimmunity,, ophthalmology and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 36 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic disorder, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 8 approved products on the market. These include: TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) , Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor), olverembatinib (BCR-ABL TKI) , Cyramza® (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo® (selpercatinib). An additional 3 assets are under NMPA NDA review, 5 assets are in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 20 more molecules are in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®, and HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab, Eli Lilly). CYRAMZA® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Retsevmo® (Selpercatinib, Eli Lilly). Retsevmo® was discovered by Eli Lilly and licensed to Innovent for commercialization in Mainland China.

Disclaimer: Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

[i] Wang J, Fei K, Jing H, et al. Durable blockade of PD-1 signaling links preclinical efficacy of sintilimab to its clinical benefit. mAbs 2019;11(8): 1443-1451.

