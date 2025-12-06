Innovent Announces Inclusion of Seven Innovative Drugs including TYVYT New Indication and SYCUME in China's National Reimbursement Drug List

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune, ophthalmology and other major diseases, announces that seven of its innovative products have been included in the updated 2025 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). This list features a new indication of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), and first-time inclusions of SYCUME® (teprotumumab N01 injection, a recombinant anti-IGF-1R antibody), Limertinib (EGFR TKI), Dupert® (fulzerasib, KRAS G12C inhibitor), DOVBLERON® (taletrectinib, ROS1 inhibitor), Retsevmo® (selpercatinib, RET inhibitor), and Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib, BTK inhibitor). The updated NRDL will be officially effective from January 1, 2026.

Dr. Michael Yu, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Innovent, stated: "We are pleased with the NRDL inclusion of our seven innovative therapies this year. These therapies cover key disease areas that pose substantial public health challenges in China—particularly oncology (including lung, liver, gastric, esophageal, gynecological cancers, and hematological malignancies) as well as cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) diseases. Their inclusion will help broaden patients' access to and enhance their affordability of these medications, ultimately benefiting more individuals and families across the country. As a company with the mission of 'empowering patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals', Innovent continues to invest in pioneering treatments across oncology, CVM, autoimmune and ophthalmology—areas of significant societal need. We remain committed to our patient-centered approach, leveraging our innovation and product capabilities to further improve drug affordability and accessibility, so that high-quality medicines can reach and benefit more patients and their families as soon as possible. We are proud to contribute to better care for our patients."

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection)

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. In China, sintilimab has been approved for eight indications and two more NDAs are under review by the NMPA, including squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), non-squamous NSCLC, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, endometrial cancer and Hodgkin's lymphoma[i].

In the updated NRDL, the eighth indication of TYVYT®(sintilimab injection) is newly included, in combination with fruquintinib for the treatment of patients with advanced endometrial cancer with Mismatch Repair proficient (pMMR) tumors that have failed prior systemic therapy and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. This new indication addresses a critical gap in treatments available for advanced endometrial cancer patients with limited responses to traditional therapies.

SYCUME® (teprotumumab N01 injection)

SYCUME® (teprotumumab N01 injection) is a recombinant anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antibody developed by Innovent. SYCUME® blocks the activation of IGF-1R signaling pathway, consequently improving clinical manifestations such as proptosis, inflammation and diplopia, thus enhancing quality of life in patients with thyroid eye disease (TED)[ii].

In the updated NRDL, SYCUME®(teprotumumab N01 injection) is newly listed for moderate-to-severe thyroid eye disease. SYCUME®(teprotumumab N01 injection) is China's first approved IGF-1R antibody drug, and this groundbreaking non-invasive therapy redefines the standard of care and serves the unmet needs for thyroid eye disease over past 70 years in China. The NRDL inclusion will bring this world-class novel treatment option to Chinese patients with thyroid eye disease and significantly enhance patient accessibility and affordability.

Limertinib

Limertinib is a third-generation EGFR TKI in collaboration with ASK Pharm, and Innovent holds exclusive commercialization rights in Mainland China.[iii]

In the updated NRDL, limertinib is newly listed for: 1) the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have previously experienced disease progression during or after treatment with EGFR TKI; and 2) the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC carrying EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations. Limertinib incorporates a unique naphthylamine group structure, which endows it with enhanced lipophilicity. This property ensures effective drug penetrate across the blood-brain barrier (BBB), thereby significantly reducing the risk of disease progression—specifically, the risk of disease progression in patients with brain metastases and the risk of intracranial disease progression. The NRDL inclusion of limertinib will provide a more effective treatment option for NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations.

Dupert® (fulzerasib)

Dupert® (fulzerasib) is a novel KRAS G12C inhibitor in collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics, and Innovent holds exclusive development and commercialization rights in Greater China.[iv]

In the updated NRDL, Dupert®(fulzerasib) is newly listed for the treatment of advanced NSCLC adult patients harboring KRAS G12C mutation who have received at least one systemic therapy. The NRDL inclusion of Dupert®(fulzerasib) will provide a novel targeted therapy benefiting NSCLC patients harboring KRAS G12C mutation.

DOVBLERON® (taletrectinib)

DOVBLERON® (taletrectinib) is a novel next-generation ROS1 TKI in collaboration with Nuvation Bio China, a Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) Company, and Innovent holds exclusive commercialization rights in Greater China.[v]

In the updated NRDL, DOVBLERON® (taletrectinib) is newly listed for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC. The NRDL inclusion of DOVBLERON® (taletrectinib) will provide a potentially best-in-class therapy benefiting patients with locally advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC.

Retsevmo® (selpercatinib)

Retsevmo® (selpercatinib) is a selective and potent rearranged during transfection (RET) kinase inhibitor developed by Eli Lilly and Company and solely commercialized in Mainland China by Innovent.[vi]

In the updated NRDL, Retsevmo® (selpercatinib) is newly listed for the treatment of: 1) adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a RET gene fusion, 2) adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) with a RET mutation who require systemic therapy, and 3) adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic thyroid cancer with a RET gene fusion who require systemic therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory. Retsevmo® (selpercatinib) is the first RET inhibitor approved globally and its NRDL inclusion will bring an innovative therapy for NSCLC and thyroid cancer patients with a RET alteration.

Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib)

Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) is a non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor developed by Eli Lilly and Company and solely commercialized in Mainland China by Innovent. Jaypirca® (pirtobrutinib) is the first and only non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor approved in the world.[vii]

In the updated NRDL, Jaypirca® is newly listed for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after at least two types of systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor. Its NRDL inclusion will benefit heavily-treated MCL patients that previously received the treatment of a BTK inhibitor, addressing their unmet needs and further enhancing Jaypirca's affordability for those patients.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 17 products in the market. It has 1 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action" Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statements:

Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s). Ramucirumab（Cyramza）, Selpercatinib (Retsevmo) and Pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics