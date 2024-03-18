Innovent Announces Primary Endpoint Met in the Second Phase 2 Clinical Trial of IBI302 (anti-VEGF/complement) in Treating Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD)

ROCKVILLIE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the primary endpoint has been met in the second Phase 2 clinical study of efdamrofusp alfa high-dose, a recombinant human VEGFR-Fc-Human CR1 fusion protein injection (R&D code: IBI302), in Chinese subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

According to the results of the two Phase 2 clinical studies conducted in more than 360 subjects of nAMD, compared with Aflibercept, IBI302 can be administrated in long-interval (every 12 weeks), while providing a stable and robust visual benefit and anatomic improvements, as well as potential inhibition effect in macular atrophy. Based on those results, Innovent advanced IBI302 8mg into a Phase 3 clinical study STAR in October 2023.

This was a randomized, double-masked, active-controlled Phase 2 clinical study (NCT05403749), evaluating the longer interval of intravitreal injection of high-dose IBI302 in subjects with nAMD. A total of 132 subjects were randomized 1: 1: 1 to IBI302 6.4 mg group, IBI302 8.0 mg group, or Aflibercept 2.0 mg group. After the loading therapy, subjects in IBI302 6.4 mg group and 8.0 mg group were dosed with adjusted intervals of every 8 weeks (Q8W) or every 12 weeks (Q12W), depending on response to loading therapy. Subjects in Aflibercept 2.0 mg group were dosed Q8W after the loading therapy. The primary endpoint was the change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in the study eye from baseline to week 40. The study lasted for 52 weeks.

The results showed that the primary endpoint was successfully met: at week 40, the IBI302 6.4 mg and 8.0 mg groups showed non-inferior BCVA gains to the Aflibercept 2.0 mg group. The mean BCVA improvement from baseline was 10.5 ETDRS letters for the IBI302 6.4 mg group, 11.0 ETDRS letters for the IBI302 8.0 mg group, and 9.8 ETDRS letters for the Aflibercept 2.0 mg group at week 40.

The mean change from baseline in central subfield thickness (CST) was -163.19 μm for the IBI302 6.4 mg group, -184.46 μm for the IBI302 8.0 mg group, and -108.23 μm for the Aflibercept 2.0 mg group at week 40.

In addition, approximately 81%, 88% of subjects in 6.4 mg IBI302 groups and 8.0mg IBI302 groups respectively were able to extend dosing interval to Q12W, similar to that in the proportion of subjects dosed Q12W or longer with Aflibercept 8.0 mg (83% in PULSAR trial)1 or Faricimab (TENAYA & LUCERNE trial, with 79.7% and 77.8% respectively)2 by indirect comparison. Based on the excellent long-interval dosing performance in the Phase 2 studies, the Phase 3 study STAR added Q16W dosing interval regimen for IBI302.

The overall safety profile of IBI302 was favorable, comparable to Aflibercept 2.0 mg, and consistent with previous studies. No new safety signals were identified. Detailed study data will be further analyzed and published in the near future.

Professor Xiaodong Sun, Principal Investigator of the Study, Head of National Center for Clinical Ophthalmology, Shanghai General Hospital, stated: "Intravitreal injection of anti-VEGF drugs is currently the first-line treatment for nAMD, but there are still unmet clinical needs given their frequent intravitreal injection and gradual loss of visual benefits. Exploring longer interval dosing and anti-macular atrophy are necessary and urgent. IBI302 is a global first-in-class anti-VEGF-anti-complement bispecific molecule. As the principal investigator for IBI302 trials, I am very pleased to see that this Phase 2 study met the primary endpoint and demonstrated the potential for long-interval dosing. These results will be further validated in the pivotal trial of IBI302. I look forward to providing a new treatment option for nAMD patients."

Dr. Lei Qian, Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated: "There are two major trends in drug development for nAMD: extending dosing intervals and reducing the occurrence of macular atrophy. In the results of two Phase 2 studies, which enrolled over 360 subjects, IBI302 improved BCVA and macular edema in patients with nAMD significantly, extended dosing intervals, and had the potential to prevent the development of macular atrophy. Next, we will further investigate the long-interval dosing efficacy and safety of high-dose IBI302 in the Phase 3 STAR trial, hoping to bring a new generation of anti-VEGF agents to patients with nAMD."

About neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive ocular disease involving the macular retina, leading to central visual impairment, the incidence of which increases with age. Neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) is one of the major forms of AMD, accounting for 15% to 20% of all AMD patients and is the leading cause of central vision loss in AMD patients over 65 years3. The incidence of AMD is increasing year by year in China, and it has become the third leading cause of blindness in China.

The pathogenesis of nAMD has not been fully elucidated. It is generally accepted that angiogenesis induced by increased expression of VEGF is the main cause of nAMD, and inflammatory reaction mediated by abnormal activation of complement is also considered to be an important cause of AMD. Ocular anti-VEGF agents have led to significant visual benefits and changed the course of nAMD, but the frequent dosing (every 4 or 8 weeks) currently places a heavy burden on patients, families and society. In addition, the visual benefits of anti-VEGF drug therapy are gradually diminished year by year. In approximately two thirds of nAMD patients with a follow-up for over 7 years, the visual gains from anti-VEGF treatment significantly diminish4. Macular atrophy or retinal fibrosis are important causes of vision loss after long-term anti-VEGF therapy. Currently, drug development for nAMD is mainly focusing on extending the dosing intervals, and there are few drugs under investigation for macular atrophy or retinal fibrosis. Two drugs targeting complement have been approved by the US FDA in 20235,6 for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD.

About Efdamrofusp Alfa (IBI302)

IBI302 is a recombinant fully human bispecific fusion protein of Innovent Biologics with global proprietary rights. The N-terminus is a VEGF domain that can bind to the VEGF family, block VEGF-mediated signaling pathway, inhibit vascular epithelium proliferation and angiogenesis, and improve vasopermeability and reduce leakage. The C-terminus of IBI302 is the complement binding domain that can inhibit the activation of the classic pathway and alternative pathway of complement through the specific binding of C3b and C4b, and reduce the inflammatory response mediated by the complement. IBI302 may exert its therapeutic effect by inhibiting both VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and complement activation pathways.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to provide high-quality biologics that are affordable to all. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that treat some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies to treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has 10 products in the market, 3 new drug applications under the NMPA review, 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 18 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare leaders, including Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Adimab, Incyte and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics ("Innovent"), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or is otherwise inaccurate.

References: [1] https://investor.regeneron.com/static-files/e3307e7d-d495-438c-b8bb-c62cdacdb375 [2] Heier, Jeffrey S et al. Efficacy, durability, and safety of intravitreal faricimab up to every 16 weeks for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (TENAYA and LUCERNE): two randomised, double-masked, phase 3, non-inferiority trials. Lancet. 399,10326 (2022): 729-740. [3] Sassa Y, Hata Y. Antiangiogenic drugs in the management of ocular diseases: Focus on antivascular endothelial growth factor. Clinical Ophthalmology (Auckland, N.Z.). 2010; 4: 275-283. [4] Rofagha S, Bhisitkul RB, Boyer DS, Sadda SR, Zhang K, SEVEN-UP Study Group. Seven-year outputs in ranibizumab-treated patients in ANCHOR, MARINA, and HORIZON: a multicenter cohort study (SEVEN-UP). Ophthalmology. 2013; 120 (11): 2292-2299. doi: 10.1016/j.ophtha.2013. 03.046. [5] FDA. SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan injection). 2023. [6] FDA. IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution.2023.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics