Innovent Solutions Expands FindTuner with New Platform Lifecycle Management, Performance, and Scalability Enhancements

Latest advancements simplify platform administration while improving the scalability and performance of FindTuner deployments for Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, and Apache Solr.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Solutions, provider of advanced eCommerce search and discovery optimization solutions, today announced new capabilities for FindTuner that simplify platform administration while improving performance and scalability for Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, and Apache Solr deployments.

FindTuner

Organizations continue to invest in Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, and Apache Solr because of the flexibility, control, and performance these platforms provide. As search implementations mature, administrators face increasing operational complexity as shopper behavior data grows, optimization strategies evolve, and platform management becomes more demanding. The latest advancements to FindTuner address these challenges by simplifying deployment and lifecycle management while improving operational performance and supporting larger-scale search optimization environments.

New Platform Lifecycle Management

FindTuner introduces new platform lifecycle management capabilities through FindTuner Orchestrator and FindTuner Launcher, simplifying installation, upgrades, runtime management, and ongoing administration.

FindTuner Orchestrator provides a framework for executing reusable automation runbooks that perform common operational tasks. Out-of-the-box runbooks simplify routine platform administration while allowing new operational capabilities to be introduced quickly as customer requirements evolve. FindTuner Launcher complements the platform by managing runtime services, helping organizations deploy and operate FindTuner with greater consistency and efficiency.

Improved Optimization Performance

The release also introduces the new FindTuner Optimizer, delivering improved execution performance for search optimization workloads while providing a foundation for future optimization capabilities.

Enhanced Insights Scalability

Enhancements to the FindTuner Insights repository improve scalability for organizations collecting and analyzing growing volumes of shopper behavior and search performance data, supporting larger eCommerce deployments and longer-term analytics.

"Organizations depend on Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, and Apache Solr to power exceptional search experiences, but operating and optimizing those environments becomes increasingly complex as they grow," said Keith Mericle, President of Innovent Solutions. "These latest enhancements strengthen FindTuner by making it easier to deploy, manage, and scale while continuing to deliver the search optimization capabilities our customers rely on."

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a search optimization platform for online retailers using Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, or Apache Solr. It enables organizations to continuously improve product discovery through AI, behavioral intelligence, business controls, merchandising, and shopper insights, helping teams deliver more relevant search experiences and better business outcomes without replacing their existing search infrastructure. FindTuner includes prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud and Drupal Commerce.

Merchants already using Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, or Apache Solr can deploy FindTuner rapidly. Innovent Solutions offers deployment consulting, architecture guidance, and optimization services focused on knowledge transfer and long-term customer success. For organizations adopting or modernizing their search platforms, Innovent also provides end-to-end search architecture, modernization, and optimization services.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions helps organizations design, modernize, and optimize search solutions that improve product discovery, information retrieval, and digital experiences across a wide range of industries. Since 1996, the company has partnered with clients to solve complex search challenges through consulting, software products, and search platform modernization services.

Innovent is the creator of FindTuner, a search optimization platform for eCommerce that helps organizations continuously optimize product discovery through AI, behavioral intelligence, merchandising, and analytics.

Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

Copyright © 2026 Innovent Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. Innovent Solutions, the Innovent Solutions logo and FindTuner are registered trademarks of Innovent Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. All other brands, names or trademarks mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Innovent Solutions