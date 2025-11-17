Innovent Solutions Releases FindTuner® v3.10 with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch support

The new release adds support for Elasticsearch and OpenSearch and introduces the FindTuner MCP Server, empowering eCommerce merchandisers to drive stronger engagement, higher conversions, and measurable business results across today's leading search platforms.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Solutions, Inc ., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions, announces the release of FindTuner version 3.10. The new release brings FindTuner's powerful merchandising and AI capabilities to Elasticsearch and OpenSearch, enabling merchandisers to shape, personalize, and optimize search-driven experiences across more of today's leading search platforms. It also introduces the new FindTuner MCP Server, an integration layer that allows AI agents and workflow tools to connect directly with FindTuner, supporting greater automation and extending its reach across the eCommerce technology ecosystem.

FindTuner

As online retailers and B2B merchants increasingly adopt Elasticsearch and OpenSearch to power eCommerce search, they are discovering that while these platforms deliver speed, scale, and flexibility, shaping results into meaningful shopper experiences requires a layer of merchandising control and intelligence. Merchandisers and search teams need ways to influence ranking, apply business priorities, and personalize discovery, all while taking advantage of AI and automation. FindTuner 3.10 bridges that gap with advanced merchandising tools and a new MCP Server, enabling intelligent automation and integration within the modern eCommerce ecosystem.

Expanded Search Platform Support

Elasticsearch and OpenSearch provide the speed, scalability, and flexibility that today's leading online retailers depend on. Yet delivering truly engaging, revenue-driving shopper experiences require more than technical performance, it demands the ability to apply AI, merchandising strategy, and human insight to every search. Merchandisers and search teams need the control to fine-tune relevance, promote key products, and guide discovery without losing the benefits of automation. FindTuner 3.10 extends the power of Elasticsearch and OpenSearch with AI-driven optimization, advanced merchandising control, and experience management that turn great search foundations into exceptional shopping experiences.

Introducing the FindTuner MCP Server

FindTuner 3.10 also introduces the FindTuner MCP Server, designed to enhance interoperability and automation within the modern eCommerce ecosystem through no-code and low-code workflows. The MCP Server enables AI agents and workflow tools to communicate directly with FindTuner's merchandising and optimization capabilities, allowing merchandisers and search teams to automate actions, exchange context, and extend FindTuner's intelligence across other digital experience systems. This new integration layer strengthens FindTuner's role at the center of a connected, data-driven eCommerce architecture.

"FindTuner 3.10 represents a major advancement in flexibility, automation, and AI-driven optimization," said Keith Mericle, President of Innovent Solutions. "By extending support to Elasticsearch and OpenSearch and delivering the MCP Server, we're helping merchandisers and search teams turn high-performance search infrastructure into personalized, revenue-driving shopper experiences."

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a feature-rich search merchandising platform that provides pitch-perfect search experiences for online retailers that use Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, or Apache Solr. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with AI and machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and removes barriers to superior search. FindTuner includes prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud and Drupal Commerce.

Merchants that are already using Elasticsearch, OpenSearch or Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to these search platforms, Innovent provides end-to-end search integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for AI Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage machine learning to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

Copyright © 2025 Innovent Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. Innovent Solutions, the Innovent Solutions logo and FindTuner are registered trademarks of Innovent Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. All other brands, names or trademarks mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Innovent Solutions