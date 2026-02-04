Innovent Solutions Expands FindTuner with Built-in Support for OpenAI and Gemini and New Shopper Activity Insights

Advancements strengthen hybrid search adoption and deliver deeper visibility into shopper behavior and search performance.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Solutions, a provider of advanced eCommerce search merchandising and optimization solutions, today announced new capabilities for FindTuner, extending its AI-driven search and analytics capabilities with enhanced support for hybrid search along with new insights designed to help retailers better understand shopper behavior and search performance.

FindTuner

As online retailers and B2B sellers increasingly turn to hybrid search, many struggle to move from experimentation to confident, measurable adoption. Teams are often challenged by the complexity of enabling semantic search models and by limited visibility into how AI-driven results perform compared to traditional lexical search. Without clear insight into shopper behavior, or objective ways to evaluate the impact of semantic relevance, merchants are left to make critical search and merchandising decisions with incomplete data. The latest advancements to FindTuner address these challenges by simplifying hybrid search adoption while delivering clearer visibility into shopper behavior and search performance

Built-in Support for OpenAI and Gemini

FindTuner has significantly improved support for hybrid search by introducing built-in integrations with leading embedding models from OpenAI and Google Gemini. These capabilities work seamlessly across Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, and Apache Solr, enabling retailers to activate hybrid search quickly within their existing search infrastructure.

Retailers can enable hybrid search without custom implementation, accelerating time to value for AI-powered, semantic search experiences. FindTuner continues to support any embedding model of a customer's choice, while the new preconfigured options provide a fast and reliable starting point for organizations adopting hybrid search strategies that combine lexical precision with semantic understanding.

"Retailers want to take advantage of hybrid search, but many struggle with the complexity of getting started," said Keith Mericle, President of Innovent Solutions. "These advancements in FindTuner remove friction while preserving the flexibility and control retailers need."

New Insights Deliver Greater Visibility into Shopper Behavior and Search Performance

Additions to FindTuner Insights help retailers better understand how shoppers interact with search and navigation and how different search approaches influence engagement. These insights provide both time-based behavioral visibility and clear performance comparisons, enabling teams to evaluate the impact of hybrid search and make more informed optimization decisions.

Semantic vs. Lexical Click-Through Rate Insight

FindTuner introduces a new click-through rate Insight designed to compare the performance of semantic search results with traditional lexical search. The Insight enables retailers to see how shopper engagement is distributed between semantic and lexical results at the search-term level, helping teams quantify the impact of semantic relevance and make informed optimization decisions.

Shopper Activity Trends Insight

The Shopper Activity Trends Insight provides time-series visibility into key shopper behaviors across search and navigation. By analyzing activities such as searches, clicks, cart additions, and purchases over time, retailers can identify patterns, monitor seasonality, and better understand how engagement evolves. This visibility enables merchandisers and search teams to make informed tuning and merchandising decisions based on real shopper behavior.

"These advancements make hybrid search easier to adopt while giving merchants clearer visibility into how shoppers search, engage, and convert," Mericle added. "FindTuner pairs practical AI adoption with actionable insights, helping retailers move beyond experimentation to measurable business impact."

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a feature-rich search merchandising platform that provides pitch-perfect search experiences for online retailers that use Elasticsearch, OpenSearch, or Apache Solr. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with AI and machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and removes barriers to superior search. FindTuner includes prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud and Drupal Commerce.

Merchants that are already using Elasticsearch, OpenSearch or Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to these search platforms, Innovent provides end-to-end search integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for AI Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage machine learning to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

