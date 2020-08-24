Innoveo Announces Expansion into Real Estate and Luxury Hospitality with St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

Innoveo Skye® will dramatically improve Bahia's member experience, processes, and workflows; giving the resort the ability to track, respond and manage in real-time every detail of this stunning 480+ acre luxury five-star resort, from maintenance to landscaping, equipment, scheduling, inventory, and warranties, with the functionality to rapidly scale with growth projections.

An omnichannel responsive portal for members, owners, guests, and third-party contractors will further enhance St. Regis Bahia's renowned customer service, allowing members, owners and guests to request services such as maintenance, reservations, access to the resort's activity calendar, receive alerts and request concierge services with push-pull notifications.

"Excellence in customer service has always been an important element of our ethos. By partnering with Innoveo, we have taken yet another step towards enhancing this experience and catering to the needs of our clients. With Innoveo Skye® we will see improved response times, better complaint management, and a transformed experience for our members and residents." - Rolando E. Padua, CEO of St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club.

"Innoveo plans to expand its footprint into new industry verticals with innovative solutions. The hospitality and real estate sector have growing demands from their clients but with disparate legacy systems that need to be digitally transformed to deliver an engaging user experience. The Innoveo Skye® platform is well poised to address this gap, and capitalize on the opportunity this sector presents, as part of our growth strategy in 2020 and beyond", Manisha Bhargava, Vice President, & Head of Sales, Americas.

About Innoveo

Innoveo is a Swiss company founded in 2007. Operating as a technology provider with a global footprint, Innoveo empowers customers to focus on innovation and market growth to accelerate business value while providing the latest technology with the no-code platform Innoveo Skye®, in just weeks.

Innoveo is a trusted provider for some of the world's largest insurance companies across 5 continents, with its platform, Innoveo Skye®, as well as in banking and real estate.

For more information visit: www.innoveo.com. For inquiries please write to [email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

SOURCE Innoveo

Related Links

www.innoveo.com

