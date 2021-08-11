Innoveo Appoints Vinod Kachroo as President to Further Accelerate Business Momentum and Growth

An early pioneer in no-code development, Innoveo has rapidly emerged as a partner for digital strategy implementations for Tier 1 enterprises across insurance, banking, real estate and hospitality industries. Following its recent focus on North America, Innoveo has acquired multiple new marquee customers, more than doubled contracted recurring revenues, and built an impressive deal pipeline, which has expanded fourfold from 2020.

"We are excited to have Vinod join our leadership team as we enable insurance, banking and hospitality enterprises in implementing their digital strategies in a digitally connected world," said Amir Ghaffar, CEO, Innoveo. "Vinod's extensive insurance industry and technology leadership background will help Innoveo better deliver to the needs of our customers, strengthen our product roadmap and strategy, build strategic alliances and expand our market presence during this period of market momentum and growth for us."

Vinod has built his reputation in the insurtech industry as a transformational leader, achieving significant results across a range of companies from tech start-ups to Fortune 100 global insurers. He most recently served as President and COO at SE2, an insurance technology and services provider focused on the life insurance and retirement industry. Throughout his 30+ year career, Kachroo has established himself as an innovation leader in insurance and financial services, working for companies like Tata Consultancy Services, MetLife, Prudential and AIG.

"No-code platforms are fundamentally revolutionizing the application development landscape. Empowering business and technology teams to design, configure and deploy enterprise class applications without writing a single line of code and freeing up key resource bandwidth." said Vinod Kachroo, President, Innoveo. "I'm thrilled to join this unique Swiss heritage and insurance DNA firm and to lead a talented global team during this next phase of accelerated growth."

Innoveo is a cloud native SaaS company and a pioneer in no-code technology. Our mission is to accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omnichannel solutions for insurers, banks, and hospitality enterprises. With our functionally rich no-code platform, Innoveo Skye®, we have a proven track record of enabling Tier 1 companies unlock innovation, simplify technology landscapes, harness digital ecosystems, and accelerate speed to market at a fraction of a cost and without writing a single line of code. Innoveo has delivered over 500 applications and processed 1+ billion dollars' worth of transactions globally. To learn more, please visit: www.innoveo.com

