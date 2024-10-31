Innoverse Technologies Deploys Innovative Grid Tie Technology to Major Oil & Gas Site in Southern Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoverse Technologies is thrilled to announce the successful mobilization of its cutting-edge technology to a prominent Oil & Gas Operator's production facility in Southern Oklahoma. The deployment marks a significant milestone for the company, as it partners with one of the top 10 energy companies in the world to revolutionize how waste gas is converted into usable electricity while minimizing environmental impact.

Innoverse Technologies

Innoverse specializes in a patented grid-tie technology designed to convert waste gas, including flare or waste gas streams traditionally considered unsuitable for energy production, into clean, efficient electricity. This deployment showcases the system's ability to reduce emissions on Oil & Gas sites while maintaining a stable and "clean" electrical output, thanks to its isolated electronic connection with the utility grid. The unique design provides a broader operating range, ensuring optimal performance and reduced emissions.

The current Innoverse system on-site is converting on average an impressive 1 thousand cubic feet per day (mcfd) of waste gas into 123 kilowatts (kW) of power. Notably, the system achieves an exceptional 99.985% combustion efficiency, with zero measurable NOx (nitrogen oxides) emissions and zero percent CO (carbon monoxide) emissions, as verified by an industry-standard 5-gas analyzer.

"This project exemplifies our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the Oil & Gas industry. We are proud to offer a solution that not only addresses the issue of waste gas but also contributes to a cleaner energy future by significantly reducing emissions," said Zach Bowman, CEO of Innoverse Technologies.

The company's groundbreaking technology aligns with growing industry trends toward environmental responsibility, positioning Innoverse as a key player in helping companies meet their sustainability goals.

For companies in the Oil & Gas sector dealing with waste or stranded gas, Innoverse Technologies offers an efficient and eco-friendly solution. If your organization or someone you know is interested in exploring this technology further, Innoverse invites you to reach out for more information.

Innoverse Technologies is also exploring investment opportunities. Interested investors are encouraged to contact Zach Bowman directly for details on how they can be a part of the company's next phase of growth.

Contact Information:

Innoverse Technologies

Zach Bowman, CEO

Phone: 833.940.7788

Email: [email protected]

Website: innoversetech.com

About Innoverse Technologies:

Innoverse Technologies is a leading innovator in grid tie solutions, specializing in converting waste gas into clean, efficient energy. With its patented technology, Innoverse is helping the Oil & Gas industry reduce emissions and achieve greater sustainability. The company's mission is to leverage advanced technology to turn environmental challenges into opportunities for sustainability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Image Link

SOURCE Innoverse Technologies