Innovet Pet Announces New Whole Foods Approved All-in-1 Shampoo Line

Aug 15, 2019, 07:07 ET

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 1 year of research, Innovet Pet introduces their long-awaited Whole Foods approved line of all-natural pet shampoos. Created with natural ingredients in a delicate pH-balanced formula that's soft on dogs' skin, Innovet Pet says their shampoos go above and beyond traditional shampoos.

Besides removing dirt with a pleasantly scented and rich cleaning, Innovet Pet promises that their new shampoos will deodorize coats — keeping funky smells from coming back — and help both skin and coat issues, from soothing irritations to helping with the healing process.

The company says they know that's a big promise, but after working with a specialized team of veterinarians, perfumers, and other experts, they're confident in their new shampoo line. 

Both shampoos seek to offer pet owners a grooming solution that works for their pet's unique needs and conditions.

Tea Tree & Aloe Shampoo

  • Tea Tree & Aloe Vera Bath - Tea tree cleanses and purifies while aloe vera soothes and calms, coming together to pamper your dogs' skin and coat.
  • Fast-Acting - The second the shampoo comes in contact with your pet's skin it will start working to soothe irritated skin, provide relief from itchiness, and detangle matted fur
  • Moisturizes & Stimulates - Seals in moisture and stimulates dogs' coat bringing back its health, and most times, this removes the need for a separate conditioner.

Honey & Oatmeal Shampoo and Conditioner:

  • An Oatmeal & Honey Bath - Gives your dog the soothing, restorative, and healing benefits that come from an oatmeal and honey bath without the mess and cleanup.
  • Say Goodbye To Multiple Bottles - The ultimate all-in-one cleaner, detangler, moisturizer, and deodorizer that rejuvenates dull coats and heals skin issues.
  • Extra Love & Care - Additional conditioning and nourishing support for dogs with a lot of hair and those who struggle with dryness in their skin and coat.

Innovet's new shampoo line only uses natural ingredients for a no-tear, soap and sulfate-free formula that's designed to stay gentle on sensitive skin. They recommend it to pet owners who want a shampoo that besides providing a deep cleanse, can help with skin and coat issues such as allergies, hot spots, dry skin, and more.

Tea Tree & Aloe Shampoo and Honey & Oatmeal 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner are currently available on Innovetpet.com at a discounted 30% to celebrate their release.

About Innovet Pet — Innovet Pet (innovetpet.com) contributes their success as the number 1 pet CBD company in the world because of their focus on the customer. Innovet Pet is guided by their four principles: most affordable cost without jeopardizing quality, open and direct communication with customers through social media groups, providing 100% transparency and lab-tested results right on the products and website, and offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

