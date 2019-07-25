Innovet Pet Announces Release Of Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil With Hemp

GARDENA, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Innovet Pet announces the release of their new multifunctional pet supplement Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil with Hemp. Formulated with Alaskan Wild Salmon oil and virgin hemp seed oil for a potent and complex formula of Omega 3-6-9 fatty acids. Designed to help give both dogs and cats a healthier coat, soothe irritated and itchy skin, aid in cardiovascular health, and support hip & joint function.

How Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Seeks to Help Pets and Their Owners:

Skin & Coat - Rejuvenates lackluster coats while nourishing dry and inflamed skin, that if left untreated can lead to an array of health problems.

- Rejuvenates lackluster coats while nourishing dry and inflamed skin, that if left untreated can lead to an array of health problems. Hip & Joint Function - Delivers two complex sources of anti-inflammatories known to aid in supporting mobility and healing hips & joints.

- Delivers two complex sources of anti-inflammatories known to aid in supporting mobility and healing hips & joints. Immune & Heart Health - Benefits your pet's health on the outside and inside by improving cardiovascular function and supporting the immune system.

- Benefits your pet's health on the outside and inside by improving cardiovascular function and supporting the immune system. General Health - Improves general wellness with an easy to give and tasty formula that is simply mixed in their food once a day.

- Improves general wellness with an easy to give and tasty formula that is simply mixed in their food once a day. High-Quality - Alaskan Salmon Oil and Virgin Hemp Seed Oil are two of the highest-quality sources of omega fatty acids for better absorption rates. It features no artificial flavoring or preservatives for health and safety.

Wild Alaska Salmon Oil with Hemp shows Innovet's continuation in releasing daily health supplements that can improve the health of our pets in a multitude of ways. Innovet says they're excited to see the release of the new Salmon Oil which joins the ranks of their Advanced Mobility Chews and PurCBD+ tincture.

"There are three key aspects to our new line of daily health products, which will continue to expand throughout 2019," says Innovet Pet's co-founder Dave Louvet. "We've put a serious demand on these products to give customers something that high-quality, but affordable. As well, it has to be simple to give, for example, when you're running late for work. Last, we want it to help your pet's short-term and long-term health in a variety of ways that accumulated in better overall wellness."

Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is currently featured on Innvoetpet.com for 24.99 USD and is formulated for both cats and dogs.

About Innovet Pet — Innovet Pet (innovetpet.com) contributes their success as the number 1 pet CBD company in the world because of their focus on the customer. Innovet Pet is guided by their four principles: most affordable cost without jeopardizing quality, open and direct communication with customers through social media groups, providing 100% transparency and lab-tested results right on the products and website, and offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

