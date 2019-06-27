Innovet Pet Is Sharing Tips to Help Your Dog During The 4th of July Chaos

GARDENA, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As all dog owners are all too aware of, the 4th of July is right around the corner, and that means a month of random fireworks and other factors in the environment that cause dogs everywhere a lot of stress. Today, Innovet Pet is sharing ways you can make July an enjoyable month for your dog and you.

David Louvet co-founder, Innovet Pet, has his company working to raise awareness about the dangers of the 4th of July and what pet owners can do to help. He said, "Pet owners know that July is a hard month on their dog, but many don't realize that their dog is 30% more likely to go missing the week of the holiday."

To help pet owners, Innovet Pet put together a list of the most common stress triggers that occur during July. As well, they want owners to know the signs to look for when their dog is feeling stressed.

Common stress triggers for dogs during July:

Fireworks

Large crowds

Loud noises

Flashes of Light

Family get-togethers and other events

Matt Terrill, other co-founder said, "When a dog is stressed or experiencing an anxiety attack they're easy to spook, they may shake, lose their bladder, and epileptic dogs are more prone to seizures. The tricky part about July is you can't control when a firework goes off."

Innovet said that this doesn't mean pet owners are defenseless.

"Many pet owners are finding that Hemp CBD helps take the edge off their dogs, allowing them to handle all forms of stress better when they occur. This makes CBD an invaluable tool for anxiety during July because stress triggers are so unpredictable."

Innovet said there is one big issue with CBD for treating stress, and that is how long it takes to work after administering. With traditional CBD oils, it can take up to an hour before your dog is getting the stress relief they need, and a lot of damage can be done in that time.

This is why Innovet says they've been working on a rapid support CBD formula for a while now, and with its debut, its faster effects couldn't have come at a better time.

Innovet's new PurHemp oils feature rapid absorption with a digestive time of just 15-20 minutes vs. the 40-60 minutes it takes with traditional CBD formulas. Its rapid adoption rate makes it easier to manage dosages as pet owners will be able to quickly see if they gave their pet the appropriate amount of CBD. To help pet owners with the stress during July, Innovet is offering a 20% discount on their new PurHemp oils during July 3-4th.

