Innovet Pet Releases Thanksgiving Food Guide For Keeping Pets Safe During The Holiday

GARDENA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their unique, expansive range of pet health products, Innovet Pet recently released a Thanksgiving-themed blog for keeping pets safe during the holidays. The blog focuses on six classic Thanksgiving foods that can be particularly dangerous for dogs to ingest.

In the blog, we learn that turkey bones, raisins & grapes, chocolate, stuffing, pork, and certain nuts are all considered high-risk food items that our pets should stay far away from.

Some of the food items like cooked turkey bones are prone to splintering, which can tear up a dog's gastrointestinal system, or get lodged in their teeth. While others such as stuffing often contain multiple toxic ingredients like onions, garlic, and wild mushrooms.

What Are The Signs Of Food Poisoning?

Innovet says signs such as diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, irregular heartbeat, seizures, odd behavior, and loss of appetite are all common signs of food poisoning.

They say that if pet owners suspect food poisoning based on one or more of the symptoms from above, the clock is ticking.

"Signs of food toxicity such as vomiting or erratic heartbeat, unfortunately, means the food item has already been processed and digested," says co-founder Matt Terrill. This means it's been in their system for a while where it's potentially caused significant damage. Cooked bones that splinter are the same way. You may not see its caused issues until several hours or a day after when you notice blood in their stool."

As such, Innovet recommends pet parents keep a closer eye on their fur children during the holidays. That they should tell all guests that will be in the house which table scraps are off-limits.

"It's important to keep a closer eye on pets during the holiday, but that can be difficult with all the chaos," says co-founder Dave Louvet. So make sure everyone in the house is doing their part to keep them safe. If your dog is given a bone, make sure they are being monitored with it, and immediately take it away if you see blood on the bone or their gums. As well, if you can catch that your dog ate something toxic before symptoms show, you may be able to self-induce vomiting before any damage occurs."

What Should You Do If Your Pet Ate Something They Shouldn't

Innovet says if a pet owner suspects their pet ate something dangerous, they should immediately call their veterinarian or ASPCA Poison Control at (888) 426-4435. They advise owners to remain calm and that in many cases, the pet consumes too little of the food item for it to cause harm.

However, Innovet warns that the sooner you act, the better, as foods like dark chocolate or raisins are two common items that are very toxic even in small amounts.

For more info on keeping your pet safe and healthy during the holidays and other times of the year, you can find a wealth of information at innovetpet.com.

