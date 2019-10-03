Innovet Pet Sets their Sights on Becoming the First Major CBD Supplier in South Korea

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovet Pet, a top pet CBD company worldwide, proudly announces their expansion into the South Korean medical cannabis market. South Korea made waves late last year by becoming the first Asian country to legalize medical cannabis. Innovet Pet says they're ready to be a dominant force in the market after partnering with SNG Company LTD., a major distributor in the Asian market.

"It's a new and exciting endeavor for us," says Co-Owner, Matt Terrill. "We were one of the first CBD companies to tackle the pet CBD market here in the U.S. When we did that, CBD legality was still under threat, and the way it benefits pets' health was still unknown to the general public. We were able to build a successful seed to sale business and ensure affordable pricing at the same time."

Innovet Pet says they don't see any of the hurdles they had to face in the U.S. which makes them confident their products will be immensely popular with South Korean pet owners.

"Our goal is to be one of the major hemp CBD suppliers in the Asian market that supplies high-quality yet affordable CBD products to millions. With the licenses in hand, a fantastic new partnership, and an established catalog of CBD products, our biggest hurdle in South Korea will be keeping up with the demand," says Innovet Pet CEO, David Louvet.

South Korean pet owners will have access to Innovet Pet's entire hemp and CBD catalog, which spans over a dozen unique and innovative pet products. This includes everything from treats and supplemental chews, to their top selling PurCBD+ Oil.

About Innovet Pet - From tips to caring for your pet's health to products that improve it, Innovet Pet has put personalized pet care in pet owners' hands for almost two decades. Since their inception, Innovet has made transparency, affordability, trust, and innovation the pillars of their company. This has made them the number 1 pet CBD company world-wide with over 5,000 reviews on their PurCBD+ Oil alone. Innovet's approach to CBD is both environmentally-friendly and affordable as they use the entire hemp plant to create a diverse range of unique healthcare products.

