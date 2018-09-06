InnovHeart Elects Keith D. Dawkins MD as Chairman of the Board

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovHeart s.r.l., a privately-held, venture-backed developer of transcatheter-delivered mitral valve replacement systems (TMVR) for the treatment of mitral valve disease, announced today that it has appointed veteran medical device executive Keith D. Dawkins, M.D., as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Dawkins is transitioning from his position as a member of the InnovHeart Board which he joined in May of this year. Dr. Dawkins has more than 35 years experience as both a practicing physician and an executive within the medical device industry. He currently also serves at 4Tech Inc. as Chief Medical Officer, and as a member of the Boards of Avicena LLC and JenaValve Technology Inc. Dr. Dawkins previously served as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer at Boston Scientific for all divisions, 2012 – 2017. His responsibilities included enhancing the company's global clinical programs and strategies. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President and CMO for the Boston Scientific Cardiology Rhythm and Vascular Group. Prior to joining Boston Scientific, Dr. Dawkins was a practicing interventional cardiologist for over 20 years in the U.K. He has earned a series of clinical, research and academic distinctions, including a post-doctoral research fellowship at Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar. Dr. Dawkins also served as President of the British Cardiovascular Intervention Society, and held numerous appointments on hospital, regional and national committees, including the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE). He has been an author on more than 750 academic publications and presentations on a variety of cardiac topics.

InnovHeart's CEO, Giovanni Righini, welcomed Keith Dawkins' appointment: "Keith has brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the InnovHeart Board and he has the ideal profile to lead the next strategic phase for the Saturn TMVR project. I look forward to working even closer with him for the full realization of our goals."

"TMVR is the next exciting opportunity in the minimally-invasive structural heart space. Significant challenges remain, but the unique features of the Saturn valve offer patients a valid alternative to conventional mitral valve surgery. It is a privilege to lead the InnovHeart Board in this exciting endeavor," said Dr. Dawkins.

The Saturn System is a catheter-based mitral valve implantation system, engineered for



transapical delivery, currently finalizing preclinical regulatory studies and planned to enter human use the first half of next year. A trans-septal system is also in development and will enter human studies following transapical validation. The Saturn prosthesis consists of a mitral bovine bioprosthesis assembled onto a Nitinol self-expanding stent. Saturn's unique anchoring and sealing structure design allows the clinician to accurately deliver the prosthesis in the anatomically correct position thus ensuring a precise alignment within the patient's native valve. The proprietary single part, multi-functional system provides active fixation and resistance to migration. The system's sub-annular ring affords inverse remodelling of the mitral annulus and the low profile of the prosthesis ensures unimpeded flow from the left ventricle after implantation.

InnovHeart s.r.l., domiciled in Milan (Italy) with operations in Ivrea (Italy) and Poway, Calif. (USA), develops transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) systems to treat patients suffering from mitral valve disease. The Company is in late preclinical development of its novel TMVR Saturn Prosthesis, designed for trans-apical delivery. A transseptal Saturn system is being developed to follow the transapical clinical validation. InnovHeart is backed by leading investor Genextra S.p.A, Italian holding company specialized in early-stage investments in the life sciences sector.

