Innovia Consulting Announces Acquisition of 365Vertical and 365 Cannabis, Expanding Its Industry Focused Microsoft Business Applications Portfolio

ONALASKA, Wis., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovia Consulting, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central consultancy, today announced the acquisition of 365Vertical and 365 Cannabis, two specialized Microsoft partners known for delivering industry-tailored ERP and business management solutions. The acquisition strengthens Innovia's vertical market strategy and expands its ability to serve customers with deep, domain‑specific expertise.

With the addition of 365Vertical and 365 Cannabis, Innovia Consulting broadens its portfolio of industry-focused solutions, enhances its Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities, and brings on teams with proven track records in highly regulated and rapidly evolving markets.

"This acquisition represents a powerful step forward in Innovia's mission to deliver exceptional value through specialized industry solutions," said Alan Wyne, CEO of Innovia Consulting. "365Vertical and 365 Cannabis have built strong reputations for innovation, customer commitment, and deep vertical expertise. Bringing our organizations together allows us to serve customers with even greater breadth, depth, and strategic insight."

365Vertical and 365 Cannabis deliver Microsoft‑based ERP and business management solutions tailored to industries such as cannabis, agriculture, manufacturing, and other regulated sectors. Their teams will join Innovia Consulting, expanding the company's national footprint and strengthening its ability to support customers navigating complex operational and compliance requirements.

"Joining Innovia marks an exciting new chapter for our customers and our team," said Jeff Kiehn, CEO of 365Vertical and 365 Cannabis. "Innovia's culture, leadership, and long‑standing reputation in the Microsoft ecosystem make it the ideal partner to help us scale our solutions and continue delivering exceptional outcomes. Together, we're positioned to accelerate innovation and provide even more value to the industries we serve."

The combined organization will continue to invest in vertical-specific product development, customer success, and strategic growth initiatives, ensuring a seamless transition for existing customers of all three companies.

About Innovia

Innovia is an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central consulting firm with over 35 years of experience helping organizations optimize and innovate their business systems. Founded in Waupaca, Wisconsin, Innovia partners with companies across the United States and Canada to deliver personalized, client-focused Business Central implementations, upgrades, and integrations. Known for its collaborative approach, deep technical expertise, and commitment to long-term partnerships, Innovia helps businesses run more efficiently while adapting to an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, please visit www.innovia.com.

About 365 Cannabis and 365 Vertical

From their seed-to-sale software to their staff, 365 Cannabis is exclusively dedicated to the cannabis industry, delivering a complete cannabis ERP solution with unparalleled service and support. 365 Cannabis has created fully integrated seed-to-sale software that scales along with their business, with innovative features based on passion, experience, and a commitment to industry success.

Their seed-to-sale software reviews speak to this dedication, as do the results of their customers. Visit www.365cannabis.com and www.365vertical.com to learn more.

