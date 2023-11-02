Innovid Names Alex Rowe as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Innovid LLC

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Stackline Executive to Spearhead Enterprise Sales Division for Independent Converged TV Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and digital, today announced the hire of Alex Rowe as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Enterprise Sales. Based in Seattle, Rowe will report to Tim Braz, Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

In this role, Rowe will be leading Innovid's enterprise sales efforts, working closely with brand and agency clients to advance their objectives in converged TV advertising through measurement and advanced creative technologies.

"At its core, advertising is based on trust, and one of the reasons that Innovid has been successful is because we put transparency at the forefront of everything we do," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "Building trust is the cornerstone of Alex's professional career. His ability to foster meaningful, transparent customer relationships with data-backed strategies has been core to his decades-long success. His deep expertise in accelerating business growth while supporting clients navigating market challenges will be pivotal as we continue to expand our enterprise footprint."

With more than two decades of sales leadership experience, Rowe was previously Vice President of Sales at e-commerce platform Stackline, where he drove more than $50 million in revenue. He also served in management positions at Amazon and Procter & Gamble.

"With spending on connected TV projected to rise from $25.1 billion in 2023 to $40.9 billion by 2027, marketers need the measurement and creative infrastructure in place to reach connected TV's true potential as an advertising platform," said Rowe. "Innovid is in a prime position to support brands and agencies as 'TV' becomes increasingly digital, and I look forward to leveraging this momentum to scale our client roster."

For more information about Innovid, visit www.innovid.com.

About Innovid
Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV), and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investments across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contacts
Megan Garnett Coyle
[email protected] 

Caroline Yodice
[email protected]

