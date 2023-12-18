Innovid Names Dani Cushion as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Cardlytics CMO Joins Innovid to Drive Global Marketing Efforts

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV, and digital, today announced the hire of Dani Cushion as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in Atlanta, she will report to Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, Cushion will be responsible for leading Innovid's global marketing and communications, elevating Innovid's offerings and position in the market with a strategic focus on driving significant company growth.

"As a long-time CMO of both public and private technology companies, Dani is an expert at pioneering global marketing strategies that accelerate business results," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "Her passion for leading companies through rapid growth will be instrumental in helping us solidify Innovid's position as a strategic partner for the world's largest brands, agencies, and media partners as the TV ad industry continues to evolve."

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Cushion joins Innovid from ExecOnline, an education technology platform, where she served as the company's first CMO. Previously, she was CMO of advertising and fintech platform Cardlytics, where she developed the global marketing vision and positioned the company for a successful IPO and public company growth. Cushion also served as SVP of Global Marketing and Communications at Millennial Media (acquired by AOL/Verizon Media), where she helped usher the company through its IPO, international expansion, and numerous acquisitions.

"Innovid has been redefining the TV advertising ecosystem for more than 15 years, and I'm proud to join this amazing team as we drive continued innovation and integrity in the industry," said Cushion. "I look forward to helping our clients realize the exponential value that comes from creating, delivering, measuring, and optimizing converged TV ads on one platform – helping them build powerful relationships with consumers across linear, CTV, and digital."

To learn more about Innovid, please visit www.innovid.com.

About Innovid
Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV), and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investments across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

