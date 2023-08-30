Innovid Names Sarah Ripmaster as SVP, Strategic Accounts

INNOVID

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former Smartly.io Global Chief Sales Officer to Lead Strategic Client & Sales Function for Converged TV Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and digital, today announced the hire of Sarah Ripmaster as Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Based in Chicago, she will report to Tim Braz, Executive Vice President, Global Sales.

In this role, Ripmaster will be responsible for growing and leading the strategic accounts team, which focuses on Innovid's largest brand advertisers and their associated agency holding companies. Ripmaster will be working closely with the world's biggest marketers to drive long-term business value through Innovid's unified advertising platform, spanning ad serving, creative management, and converged TV measurement.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Ripmaster joins Innovid from Smartly.io, where she served as Global Chief Sales Officer. For five years prior to Smartly.io, she led IBM Watson's sales team focused on AI technology and data products to solve complex media, data, and creative client challenges. She also served as VP of Major Account Sales at Neustar, where she drove revenue for the company's largest marketing service clients, spearheading solutions across verticals representing more than 2,500 clients globally.

"Sarah's ability to maximize deep customer relationships while uncovering unique value creation opportunities have led to incredible successes throughout her decades of experience," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer, Innovid. "Her expertise in supporting clients through market challenges will be critical as Innovid continues to help advertisers navigate the ever-evolving converged TV landscape."

Ripmaster joins Innovid as it expands its CTV and measurement foothold. Innovid recently reported success with winning and expanding accounts, including large auto brands like Mazda U.S., and some of the biggest global advertisers, including Microsoft, Otsuka Pharmaceutical U.S., and Pluto TV.

"In a market prioritizing performance and scale, advertisers must rely on their technology partners to identify opportunities and efficiencies that drive both immediate and long-term success," said Ripmaster. "Innovid sits at the intersection of creative, measurement, and ad serving, making it extremely well-suited to support the future of TV advertising for every brand, agency, and publisher."

About Innovid
Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV), and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investments across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

