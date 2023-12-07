Innovid to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Innovid LLC

07 Dec, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) (the "Company"), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and digital, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Conference
    When: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023
    Fireside Chat: 12:00 p.m. ET
    Where: Virtual
  • Needham & Company Growth Conference
    When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024
    Fireside Chat: 8:45 a.m. ET
    Where: New York, N.Y.

There will be a live video webcast for the Needham Conference, and a replay will be available for 90 days at investors.innovid.com. For more information regarding the conference, please visit Innovid's events page here.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, and measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brinlea Johnson
[email protected]

Media Contacts
Megan Garnett Coyle
[email protected]

Caroline Yodice
[email protected]

SOURCE Innovid LLC

Also from this source

Innovid Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Innovid Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) (the "Company"), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across...
Innovid Names Alex Rowe as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Innovid Names Alex Rowe as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales

Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization, and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Television

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.