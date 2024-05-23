InnoVision Marketing Group Chosen as Agency of Record for the ALS Association

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoVision Marketing Group, the San Diego-based global marketing agency known for its strategic messaging and creative solutions, announces its selection as the agency of record for the national nonprofit, the ALS Association. The organization provides support to those diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, along with global research, nationwide advocacy and local care.

To support and advocate for the rising number of ALS diagnoses, the ALS Association is at the forefront of public policy, working to improve the lives of people living with ALS and their caregivers. The largest private funder of ALS research worldwide, their advocacy work focuses on educating and mobilizing all policymakers in a nonpartisan fashion to achieve the mission of the ALS Association: To discover treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.

"Year over year, InnoVision Marketing Group has shown its unwavering support for the ALS community here in San Diego," says Steve Becvar, Vice President for Sports & Entertainment and former Executive Director for the ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter. "Their commitment and dedication to supporting those in greatest need aligns perfectly with the mission of the ALS Association. Together, we look forward to making significant strides in our fight against ALS and enhancing the quality of life for those affected by this disease."

In this strategic partnership, InnoVision Marketing Group will be supporting the organization's marketing needs for public relations, video production and social media to generate awareness of the incredible cause and highlight the need for community support. InnoVision Marketing Group has previously collaborated with the ALS Association over the last few years, helping to spread the message of the ALS Association through San Diego with strategic initiatives and events.

"We are thrilled to be able to help the ALS Association continue to spread the word about the life-changing impact they have on those impacted by ALS," said Alanna Markey, Sr. Vice President/General Manager of InnoVision Marketing Group. "Any time we have an opportunity to give back to the community through lending our talents to organizations creating positive change, it is so rewarding for our team. After working with the ALS Association for years on specific projects, we are thrilled to be able to partner with them as agency of record."

InnoVision has extensive experience in representing and creating strategic campaigns for various clients across many industries, including in the nonprofit sector. They currently represent three other nonprofit clients, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, the National Native American Human Resources Association (NNAHRA) and the Fentanyl United Crisis Coalition (FUCC), believing in and supporting each mission and cause.

As a full-service, in-house marketing agency, InnoVision offers everything under the marketing umbrella to meet the ever-growing needs of its clients with all services performed in-house and tailored pricing for each client partnership. With this all-in-house approach, InnoVision offers clients brand strategy development, advertising, digital media, creative services, film production, talent and casting, social media & reputation management, traditional media, public relations and Hispanic marketing.

To learn more about the ALS Association's initiatives and resources, please click here. For more information on InnoVision Marketing Group, please visit TeamInnoVision.com. For media inquiries, please email [email protected].

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country and globally. Inspired by the intensity and style of New York agencies, we've taken innovation to the next level by integrating proprietary digital technologies into our services.

From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house, delivering unparalleled quality and value to our clients to make a lasting impact. Our goal is to ensure that our clients' businesses thrive in every aspect of their branding and marketing. With our unique culture at the heart of everything we do, we believe the happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. On average, it takes about a year before a final ALS diagnosis is made. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. There is currently no cure.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at Als.org.

