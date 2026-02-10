InnoVision Marketing Group Debuts AI-Powered Commercial for The Big Game

The Anti-Agency® showcases cutting-edge AI technology in a bold new commercial for Valley View Casino & Hotel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National, full-service marketing agency InnoVision Marketing Group (IMG) turned heads this past Sunday with the debut of its latest commercial for Valley View Casino & Hotel ahead of The Big Game. Created entirely using AI technologies, the spot aired across the San Diego market and stood out as a compelling example of how AI is shaping the future of modern marketing.

Concepted by IMG and produced fully in-house by its sister company, Pretzel Logic Productions, the commercial strategically connects Valley View Casino & Hotel with San Diego's most iconic and beloved landmarks, including the Coronado Bridge, the San Diego Zoo and the region's scenic coastline. The result is a visually striking narrative that reflects both the speed and creative range AI now enables when paired with strong strategic direction.

"While AI removed the traditional barriers of time and cost, trust removed all the others," said Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "Valley View gave us the confidence and support to move fast, think differently, and create something that simply wouldn't have been possible without both innovation and belief in our team."

The commercial follows a football as it is passed through San Diego's most recognizable locations before ultimately landing at Valley View Casino, reinforcing the brand's role as an unmistakable part of the city's identity. Known as San Diego's Favorite®, Valley View Casino & Hotel has long been a destination for locals, offering a world-class gaming experience alongside exceptional dining and hotel accommodations.

"Seeing our brand represented just prior to The Big Game kickoff was a dream come true and a very proud moment for our entire team," said Bruce Howard, General Manager at Valley View Casino & Hotel. "Our commercial perfectly captured the spirit of San Diego and Valley View Casino & Hotel as a place that truly belongs to this wonderful community. Our team was honored to be showcased in such a thoughtful, fun, strategic way. InnoVision's creativity, vision, and ability to bring our story to life during these amazing past 14 years continues to be a driving force of our success."

"Every detail you see in this commercial was produced through the hands-on execution of our extraordinarily talented team," said Evan Klein, Director of Post-Production at Pretzel Logic Productions. "Our insight, strategy, and collaboration guided every frame, and we're incredibly proud of the result."

Through bold storytelling, strategic execution, and relentless innovation, IMG continues to redefine what is possible in modern marketing. As a fully in-house, full-service organization, IMG consistently delivers high-impact creative that competes alongside national brands and major agencies across the country.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

InnoVision Marketing Group (IMG), proudly known as the Anti-Agency®, was founded with the clear goal of elevating client service while overdelivering results. As a full-service, globally recognized agency and one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing companies for 2025, IMG has evolved into a collective of specialized businesses, all under the same ideology that sets the standard for excellence. Serving clients across the country and around the world with an expanding network of sister companies, IMG offers a wide range of services with a client-first approach.

All work produced by the IMG team is crafted in-house, ensuring unmatched quality while creating a lasting impact. The agency's comprehensive services include branding, creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, public relations, digital content, social media and reputation management, influencer marketing, video production and talent representation. InnoVision pushes the boundaries of innovation even further by integrating proprietary digital technologies into its digital marketing offerings.

IMG's mission is to help clients thrive across every facet of branding and marketing. At IMG, a unique culture serves as the heart of its success, with the belief that when the team is happy and inspired, the work shines — a principle that guides the agency daily. To learn more about how InnoVision can elevate your brand, visit InnoVisionMarketingGroup.com.

