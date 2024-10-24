InnoVision Marketing Group Recognized Among the Best Places to Work in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in San Diego, InnoVision Marketing Group, a local powerhouse in full-service marketing with global reach, is honored to announce they have been recognized as a top place to work in Southern California by Best Places to Work SoCal. Released earlier this month, this prestigious list also awarded InnoVision with a special distinction as one of the best places to work for recent college graduates.

Best Places to Work SoCal is a research-driven program under Best Companies Group that evaluates companies through its Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey, which is completed anonymously by employees. This extensive survey examines company practices, leadership, culture, benefits, training and other aspects, reflecting employee feedback on their workplace experience.

"Since the day I started at InnoVision 11 years ago, having a positive, welcoming culture has always been our number one priority. Watching it grow and evolve over the years due to the efforts of every single team member has been such a pleasure," said Jessie Hatheway, Vice President of Human Resources at InnoVision Marketing Group. "Whether we're giving kudos to each other during our weekly team meetings or enjoying some welldeserved time by the ocean for our annual Beach Day, you can truly feel how connected our team is. I believe this connection fosters the creative environment that our clients know us for. InnoVision is a workplace focused on inclusivity, unity and communication, and I truly could not be more grateful for this award and the amazing team that made this a reality."

The global marketing group's dedication to fostering a positive, collaborative, inclusive and creative environment for all team members is reflected with both distinctions. At the heart of InnoVision's culture is a relentless passion for team member growth and success, implemented through a dedicated management team, an innovative and open working environment and frequent team bonding activities.

InnoVision encourages their employees to voice their suggestions and feedback, as they believe a content and healthy team is directly tied to overall company success. Every week, InnoVision hosts a company meeting where suggestions and best business practices are discussed in depth with the team. These weekly meetings serve to unite and encourage the InnoVision team, and to also provide opportunities to discuss how to further develop the brand's services and perception.

"It's incredibly humbling to be recognized by our amazing team. As CEO, I truly believe one of the most rewarding parts of my role is helping each and every team member grow and thrive," shared Ric Militi, CEO/Executive Creative Director at InnoVision Marketing Group. "For me, real success is seeing our team happy and loving what they do, looking forward to coming into the office, collaborating, creating, and excelling both in their careers and personal lives. Our culture is extraordinary because every single person here is extraordinary and brings something special every day. So together, we operate as one unstoppable unit, one team, all energized and moving in the same direction."

Offering a comprehensive suite of marketing capabilities delivered entirely in-house, InnoVision's dedication to fostering a positive and creative company culture directly contributes to the company's growth and success. By cultivating an environment where team members feel valued and inspired, the marketing group empowers its staff to innovate and excel in their roles, ultimately benefiting both the team and the clients they serve.

InnoVision's efforts have not only elevated the company's reputation but have also led to significant industry recognition, including a membership in the American Association of Advertising Agencies, an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and selection as one of the top advertising agencies in San Diego. The global marketing agency is honored to be recognized as one of the top places to work in Southern California and believes their positive and encouraging company culture will continue to aid them in their global business ventures and dedication to client satisfaction.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, visit TeamInnoVision.com .For media inquiries, please email [email protected] . Esta información y comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

InnoVision Marketing Group was founded with the clear goal of elevating client service while overdelivering results. As a full-service, globally recognized agency, InnoVision has evolved into a collective of specialized businesses, all under the same ideology that sets the standard for excellence. Serving clients across the country and around the world with an expanding network of sister companies, InnoVision offers a wide range of services with a client-first approach.

All work produced by the InnoVision team is crafted in-house, ensuring unmatched quality while creating a lasting impact. The agency's comprehensive services include branding, creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, public relations, digital content, social media and reputation management, influencer marketing, video production and talent representation. InnoVision pushes the boundaries of innovation even further by integrating proprietary digital technologies into its digital marketing offerings.

InnoVision's mission is to help clients thrive across every facet of branding and marketing. At InnoVision, a unique culture serves as the heart of its success, with the belief that when the team is happy and inspired, the work shines — a principle that guides the agency daily. To learn more about how InnoVision can elevate your brand, visit TeamInnoVision.com .

Contact:

Karla Nafarrate

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE InnoVision Marketing Group