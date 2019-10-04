Innovista Health Solutions ACOs Improved Patient Outcomes and Maintained High Quality of Care Across the Board, Saving Over $24 Million in 2018

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovista Health Solutions (Innovista) is pleased to announce that all of its partner ACOs participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) saved significantly in performance year 2018, each generating millions in bonuses for its participating physicians. These ACOs focus on providing high-quality, cost-effective care to an MSSP population of just over 34,000.

Innovista ACOs saved over $550 more per member per year than the market average, ultimately saving Medicare over $24 million in 2018.

Innovista works closely with its partner ACOs to ensure high-quality, effective population health management by implementing key programs and technology, and promoting a care model centered around the primary care physician – leading to better quality, reduced costs, and greater patient satisfaction. For the second straight year, Innovista partner ACOs achieved an average quality score of over 92%. In addition, Innovista ACO's saw a 15% average reduction in Emergency Room visits per thousand in 2018, representing a significant achievement for the participating physicians and their commitment to value-based care.

"Innovista is proud to work with such dedicated physicians and their practices," said Rich Steinle, President and CEO of Innovista Health Solutions, "When we see concrete results like this, it really reflects our partner ACOs commitments to providing high-quality, efficient patient care. Our mission is to help providers succeed in value-based care, and it is inspiring to work together with physicians and their teams to promote the health of their patients and the success of their practice."

Innovista Health Solutions is a population health management company that offers management and support services to guide independent physician networks, medical groups, and health systems through the ever-changing landscape of value-based care. With services and toolsets including network development, population health management, delegated services, data reporting, and strategic capital investments, Innovista is structured to help its clients succeed in their Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid value programs. Innovista is a single resource for physician integrated models to gain access to innovative technology, expert programs, actionable data insights, financial resources, and growth opportunities, to navigate and succeed in value-based and/or risk-based contracts.

