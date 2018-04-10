Innovit Introduces Pre-Configured, Entry-level PIM System

Manufacturers and suppliers need key business strategies for capturing and mobilizing product content that customers can rely on and retailers can depend upon. "Unfortunately, this process is much more challenging for small to medium size suppliers," said Bang Chau, VP of Business Development at Innovit. "So, we're thrilled to deliver an ideal solution at a very competitive price point."

"With PIM Lite, our goal is to improve data quality levels and automate data syndication for trading partners affordably," said Karin Borchert, Chief Executive Officer of 1WorldSync, a key implementation partner of Innovit. "Partnering with Innovit is an important milestone in this effort and one we know will greatly benefit our mutual customers."

PIM Lite provides suppliers with:

A reliable application to manage product data and digital assets to establish a single "source of truth."

Improved data quality with pre-configured validation rules.

Advanced data governance with PIM workflows to automate processes such as new item introductions and item changes.

M2M syndication of validated product data thru a XML connection to the GDSN, and easily export item data to XML, Excel, and CSV.

For more information on Innovit, please visit http://innovit.com.

About Innovit

Innovit's globally certified product master data management solutions protect revenue streams, reduce supply chain costs, improve online product marketing effectiveness and ensure regulatory compliance. Delivering the fastest time to value for a complete end-to-end solution, Innovit provides preconfigured modules that have out-of-the-box data validation, the broadest global coverage for data synchronization, and publication capabilities that offer maximum syndication advantage for omni‑channel commerce. Operating since 2000, Innovit is based in San Francisco CA with offices in London, Sydney and Melbourne and serves customers such as Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's, 3M, Colgate Palmolive and B. Braun across diverse industries including healthcare, CPG, industrial supply and distribution.

