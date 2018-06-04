Innovit Launches GDSN Multi-Connector to Achieve Global and Local GS1 Data Syndication

Innovit's GDSN Multi-Connector is a solution that is certified by the major GDSN-compliant data pools. With Innovit's GDSN solution, suppliers and brand owners automatically get a pre-packaged list of attributes, code lists and validations for publication to their chosen data pools and target markets. This helps reduce operating costs, improve data quality, and streamline data governance processes by replacing the multitude of individual "connectors" to different data pools with a single, global GDSN solution that validates, converts and publishes item and pricing data to the respective data pools operating in different target markets across the globe.

"Most global suppliers today find themselves publishing to multiple data pools to support different regions. This means they need to manage separately the different local attributes, code lists and validation rules of their trading partners and publish the data using each data pool's local data dictionary and messaging formats," said Bang Chau, Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development. "Our solution paves the way for multi-national organizations to achieve compliance with both global and local data requirements while improving trading partner collaboration and supply chain efficiency."

Innovit's GDSN Multi-Connector automates the publication of item and price data in the specific local data dictionary and messaging protocol of each data pool. A complete message exchange history is also stored in Innovit's solution to provide organizations full visibility and traceability of their data syndication history with their trading partners.

The company will be showcasing the new solution at their booth 32 during GS1 Connect 2018 in Phoenix, Ariz. June 5-7. GS1 Connect 2018 is the industry's annual conference to discuss best practices and showcase GS1's benefits across the data standards landscape. For more information on Innovit's GDSN Multi-Connector solution, visit here: http://www.innovit.com/how-we-can-help/gdsn-connectivity/.

Innovit's globally certified product master data management solutions protect revenue streams, reduce supply chain costs, improve online product marketing effectiveness and ensure regulatory compliance. Delivering the fastest time to value for a complete end-to-end solution, Innovit provides preconfigured modules that have out-of-the-box data validation, the broadest global coverage for data synchronization, and publication capabilities that offer maximum syndication advantage for omni‑channel commerce. Operating since 2000, Innovit is based in San Francisco CA with offices in London, Sydney and Melbourne and serves customers such as Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's, 3M, Colgate Palmolive and B. Braun across diverse industries including healthcare, CPG, industrial supply and distribution.

