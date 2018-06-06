Innoviz Technologies and HiRain Technologies Partner to Bring High-Performance LiDAR and Computer Vision Software to Chinese Auto Manufacturers

KFAR SABA, Israel and BEIJING, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of LiDAR sensing solutions, and HiRain Technologies, a leading Tier 1 solution provider for the automotive market in China, announced today a partnership to bring Innoviz's groundbreaking LiDAR and computer vision technology to Chinese automakers through HiRain's extensive sales channels in the country. The addition of Innoviz's LiDAR to HiRain's offering enables Chinese OEM's to access the automotive industry's most comprehensive mass-market LiDAR solution available today, as an integrated component of their overall autonomous driving systems. In addition, Innoviz's advanced solution provides a complete computer vision software stack and algorithms to turn 3D vision into critical driving insights.

Innoviz and HiRain Partner to Bring High Performance LiDAR to Chinese Automotive OEMs

Innoviz's unique, solid-state LiDAR solution leverages a proprietary MEMS-based design to deliver the highest automotive standards for safety, performance and reliability -- all at the affordable prices required for mass market adoption. The availability of Innoviz's LiDAR within HiRain's autonomous driving system gives HiRain customers access to Innoviz's long-range scanning and superior object detection capabilities for self-driving vehicles. Innoviz LiDAR enables autonomous vehicles to sense their surroundings with unparalleled clarity and accuracy, even at long distances, in varying weather and light conditions, and in multi-LiDAR environments.

"China is helping lead the way towards the autonomous vehicle future, and HiRain is one of the most influential companies in the Chinese automotive industry. Last year, around 26 million vehicles were manufactured in China, making it by far the largest automotive manufacturing country in the world," said Omer Keilaf, CEO of Innoviz. "The HiRain team has extensive experience with driver assistance and autonomous driving systems in China and we are honoured to partner with them. Together, we will help Chinese auto manufacturers achieve the standards they demand for safe and reliable LiDAR sensors, at the price point they desire."

Innoviz's expansion into the Chinese market through HiRain adds another milestone to the tremendous worldwide expansion the company has experienced over the past months. Innoviz's automotive-grade LiDAR, InnovizOne, and its computer vision software were recently selected by BMW for series production vehicles starting in 2021.

"LiDAR is one of the most critical technologies for automated driving systems, and we partnered with Innoviz because not only is its technology more advanced than other LiDAR solution, but the company has proven it can deliver on its promises," said Yingcun Ji, CEO of HiRain. "Innoviz's cutting-edge LiDAR will help us expand our leadership position within the Chinese automotive industry and continue to blaze a trail towards the autonomous driving future."

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of cutting-edge LiDAR remote sensing solutions designed to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. The company's LiDAR products deliver superior performance at the cost and size required for mass market adoption. Available now, InnovizPro™ offers unrivaled angular resolution at the highest frame rate of any LiDAR solution currently on the market. The company's automotive-grade LiDAR, InnovizOne™, will be available in 2019 and was selected by BMW for series production of its autonomous vehicles in 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company was founded in January 2016 by former members of the elite technological unit of the Israeli Defense Forces with renowned expertise in the fields of electro-optics, computer vision, MEMS design and signal processing. Innoviz is backed by strategic partners and top-tier investors including Aptiv (Delphi Automotive), Magna International, Samsung Catalyst, SoftBank Ventures Korea, 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

About HiRain Technologies

Since its founding in 1998, HiRain has grown to become a leading supplier for automotive electronic products, project consulting & engineering, development tools and training services. The company is headquartered in Beijing with global offices/operations including China (Tianjin, Shanghai, Beijing), North American (Detroit & Chicago), and Europe (Dusseldorf & Munich). HiRain is guided by the principles of delivering exceptional customer value, high quality products and superior customer service. The company is driven by a very talented team – 65% of whom hold either Doctorate or Masters Degrees in engineering or business. Together, we have created a corporate culture which strongly encourages cooperation and communication while advocating creativity and innovation through scientific enquiry. For more information, visit http://www.hirain.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoviz-technologies-and-hirain-technologies-partner-to-bring-high-performance-lidar-and-computer-vision-software-to-chinese-auto-manufacturers-300660603.html

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

Related Links

http://www.innoviz.tech

