Innoviz Technologies and Whale Dynamic to Collaborate on Next-Generation L4 LiDAR-Driven Autonomous Driving Platform

TEL AVIV and SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, and Whale Dynamic, a "full-stack" L4 autonomous driving company based in China, today announced their collaboration on Whale Dynamic's next-generation intelligent autonomous driving (AD) platform.

Whale Dynamic is focused on developing a unified Autonomous Driving platform that incorporates multiple sensors, including LiDAR and high-definition cameras, in order to get a complete and detailed view of the area around the vehicle. The platform interprets detailed information on the vehicle's surroundings to guide the vehicle using "drive by wire" technology and is a "full stack" or "plug and play" solution for automotive OEMs, robo-taxi companies and autonomous delivery providers.

The new Whale Dynamic AD platform will utilize InnovizOne LiDARs as its primary sensor, replacing the InnovizPro LiDAR used in previous versions. InnovizOne was selected due to its leading performance, automotive-grade spec., low-power consumption and compact size.

"We are excited to expand our technology collaboration with Whale Dynamic to bring Innoviz's advanced high-resolution solid-state LiDAR technology to their AD Platform," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz. "We look forward to collaborating with Whale Dynamics to bring Innoviz's High-Performance LiDAR to L4 Platforms in China, the largest vehicle market in the world."

David Chang, CEO & Founder of Whale Dynamic, commented: "InnovizOne brings us more possibilities to create the world's best sensor fusion design and will also empower our perception algorithm to an unprecedented level. We are looking forward to working together to achieve the goal of building a fully autonomous vehicle capable of completing daily service tasks on public roads."

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles, as well as various other industrial uses. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-producible LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection, and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including China Merchants Capital (SINO-BLR Industrial Investment Fund, L.P.), Shenzhen Capital Group, New Alliance Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

About Whale Dynamic

Whale Dynamic is a fast-growing autonomous driving technology company in Shenzhen, China, focused on autonomous driving and intelligent traffic applications. The company holds many fundamental technology patents in vehicle autonomy, from the fields of multi-sensor fusion perception, spatial-temporal synchronization, vehicle embedded system, HD mapping, centimeter level localization and others. Their technology has been widely used by many transportation providers, tier1 companies, universities, and other institutions. Unlike most AD solution companies which only retrofit passenger vehicles for autonomy, Whale Dynamic has used its passenger vehicle autonomy technology in well-designed fully-electric non-passenger autonomous vehicles designated for public road operation and neighborhood daily services.

