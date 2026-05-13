Innoviz Technologies Announces Advanced Development Program Combining LiDAR and On-Sensor Perception Software for Future OEM Autonomous Vehicle Program

Innoviz enters into a new agreement with a leading autonomous driving technology company to evaluate the development of enhanced on-sensor perception software

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced a new software development agreement with a leading autonomous driving technology company. Under the agreement, the parties will evaluate on-sensor LiDAR perception capabilities for the InnovizTwo LiDAR platform and deliver a development plan. The collaboration extends Innoviz's LiDAR embedded software to potentially deepen Innoviz's role within the existing LiDAR supply relationship.

Innoviz to evaluate the development of embedded perception in addition to the LiDAR

As autonomous vehicle programs advance toward series production, OEMs require that perception capabilities extend beyond the central compute stack and execute directly on the sensor itself. This on-sensor approach is designed to deliver standardized, safety-critical outputs that operate independently of the vehicle's broader processing architecture, a design consideration for the most demanding autonomous applications. The agreement engages Innoviz to evaluate these capabilities natively within the LiDAR it provides, generating additional perception capabilities that may integrate directly into the partner's autonomous vehicle architecture.

"Being selected to evaluate perception software on top of an existing LiDAR supply role is a strong signal that what we have built is being recognized across the full autonomy stack," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz Technologies. "This is Physical AI in practice, with intelligence that lives in the sensor itself, acting on the real world in real time. The fact that a leading autonomous driving program has chosen Innoviz for both the hardware and the evaluation for development of embedded perception reflects the confidence the industry is placing in our technology, and we are proud to be contributing to the future of autonomous vehicles at this level."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the ability of evaluation engagements to advance to subsequent phases or result in definitive development, integration, or supply arrangements, the ability of technical evaluations to meet applicable specifications or performance thresholds, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The agreement described in this announcement covers an initial evaluation phase, and any subsequent phase is subject to a separate written agreement. There can be no assurances that the parties will proceed beyond the evaluation phase, or that the evaluation will result in any further development, integration, or commercial arrangement.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies