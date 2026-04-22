Innoviz Technologies Launches InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range (ULR) LiDAR, Delivering up to 1-Kilometer Sensing to Power Next-Generation Physical AI for Automotive and SMART Applications

InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range LiDAR redefines Innoviz's LiDAR capabilities

First samples delivered to select customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced the launch of the InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range (ULR) LiDAR, a new LiDAR sensor engineered to meet the growing demands of Physical AI systems that require high-fidelity, real-time understanding of the physical world at infrastructure scale.

InnovizTwo ULR delivers a precise 3D point cloud detection and classification of up to 1KM distance Speed Speed

With detection capability at distances of up to 1 kilometer and increased point-cloud resolution, this Class 1 eye-safe new LiDAR is designed to support wide-area sensing for robotaxis, heavy trucks, borders, runways, and large installations, leveraging the precision and reliability of Innoviz's automotive-grade LiDAR technology. InnovizTwo ULR LiDAR is built with the same production tools and processes as the InnovizTwo LiDAR sensor. First samples of InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range (ULR) LiDAR were delivered to select customers.

"With the InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range LiDAR, we are extending the boundaries of what our LiDAR can do in the field," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "Physical AI systems require precise, real-time 3D understanding of the world, not probabilistic inference alone. The combination of kilometer-scale range, extremely high-resolution 3D sensing, and the durability of an automotive-grade LiDAR gives operators across a wide range of industries a tool that performs reliably in harsh conditions, day or night."

InnovizTwo ULR LiDAR addresses a critical gap in several applications:

Ultra–Early Hazard Detection for Autonomous Systems - Detecting and classifying small hazards hundreds of meters earlier can support autonomous vehicles in driving faster and smoother, while maintaining safety margins at highway speeds.





- Detecting and classifying small hazards hundreds of meters earlier can support autonomous vehicles in driving faster and smoother, while maintaining safety margins at highway speeds. Heavy Trucks - The long stopping distances and high inertia of heavy trucks demand kilometer–scale, high–resolution perception to identify obstacles early enough for safe braking and lane planning.





- The long stopping distances and high inertia of heavy trucks demand kilometer–scale, high–resolution perception to identify obstacles early enough for safe braking and lane planning. Border & Wide Area Perimeter Security - Up to 1-Kilometer range, high–resolution LiDAR enables early detection and classification of humans, vehicles, and animals over vast areas, designed to reduce false alarms compared to radar.





- Up to 1-Kilometer range, high–resolution LiDAR enables early detection and classification of humans, vehicles, and animals over vast areas, designed to reduce false alarms compared to radar. Drone Detection - Fine angular resolution at long range is designed to support detection and tracking of small, fast, low–reflectivity aerial targets that are difficult for radar and cameras to reliably classify.





- Fine angular resolution at long range is designed to support detection and tracking of small, fast, low–reflectivity aerial targets that are difficult for radar and cameras to reliably classify. City–Scale Real–Time Digital Twin - A single sensor can generate a high–fidelity, continuously updated 3D model of large urban areas, supporting real–time, Physical AI–driven city management.





- A single sensor can generate a high–fidelity, continuously updated 3D model of large urban areas, supporting real–time, Physical AI–driven city management. Long–Range Traffic & Incident Prediction - Seeing lane–level traffic behavior and incidents far upstream is designed to support predictive traffic control and intervention before congestion or accidents propagate.





- Seeing lane–level traffic behavior and incidents far upstream is designed to support predictive traffic control and intervention before congestion or accidents propagate. Airport & Port Safety - High‑resolution detection at up to 1 kilometer-range supports early identification of foreign object debris, vehicles or people across entire runways, taxiways, or port zones, using far fewer sensors.





- High‑resolution detection at up to 1 kilometer-range supports early identification of foreign object debris, vehicles or people across entire runways, taxiways, or port zones, using far fewer sensors. Large Area Industrial Automation - Large industrial sites can be monitored end–to–end with precise 3D awareness, supporting safer autonomous operations and real–time safety zoning without dense sensor deployment.

InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range LiDAR key features include:

Ultra-long-range detection of up to 1 KM , designed to enable accurate identification of pedestrians, vehicles and objects across expansive terrain and perimeters.





, designed to enable accurate identification of pedestrians, vehicles and objects across expansive terrain and perimeters. High-resolution 3D point cloud of up to 667 pts/deg², designed to deliver precise object detection and classification, helping to reduce false alarms and missed events.





designed to deliver precise object detection and classification, helping to reduce false alarms and missed events. Wide 120° x 24° field of view (FoV) with digitally controlled panning of ±5°, designed to simplify installation.





(FoV) with digitally controlled panning of ±5°, designed to simplify installation. Blockage resilience to dust, debris, rain and extreme temperatures, built for continuous outdoor operation.





to dust, debris, rain and extreme temperatures, built for continuous outdoor operation. For SMART applications, InnovizTwo ULR will include PoE connectivity , allowing streamlined deployment on existing infrastructure using a single Ethernet cable for both data and power.





, allowing streamlined deployment on existing infrastructure using a single Ethernet cable for both data and power. Privacy-conscious by design: InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range LiDAR captures spatial data without identifying personal characteristics, supporting compliance-sensitive deployments.

InnovizTwo ULR LiDAR extends the InnovizTwo product and the SMART family, which brought automotive-grade LiDAR performance to smart applications including security, mobility, aerial, robotics and traffic intelligence management deployments. Building on InnovizTwo's proven foundation, the Ultra variant is produced with the same production tools and processes as InnovizTwo, enabling a smooth ramp.

Click here, for more information about InnovizTwo Ultra Long-Range (ULR) LiDAR or email [email protected].

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

For more information, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events, and, in the case of Innoviz's forward-looking revenues, actual orders or actual payments, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies