Innoviz Technologies Releases Expanded White Paper on the Rise of Physical AI and the Emergence of World Models

Innoviz's CEO and Founder, Omer Keilaf, positions automotive-grade LiDAR as foundational infrastructure for Physical AI and next-generation World Models.

The white paper will be published in two parts, with the first released today, and the second planned for next month.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- – Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance LiDAR solutions, today released Part I of its new white paper, titled "Innoviz and the Rise of Physical AI: Bringing World Models to Life." This comprehensive white paper details how real-time, high-fidelity 3D perception enables the emerging class of physics-grounded AI systems and World Models.

Innoviz LiDAR: Bringing World Models to Life

Written by Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz, the white paper argues that artificial intelligence is entering a fundamentally new phase. After transforming digital systems through software and large language models, AI is now moving into the physical world, powering vehicles, robots, infrastructure, and machines that must perceive, reason, and act with reliable precision. This shift is often referred to as Physical AI, and at its center is perception.

As computing power continues to accelerate, the white paper argues that the primary bottleneck in deploying Physical AI is no longer reasoning capability but access to high-fidelity, real-time 3D data. Cameras capture two-dimensional projections and infer depth probabilistically, while radar lacks spatial resolution. LiDAR, by contrast, measures distance directly, converting photons into precise geometry.

Recent industry initiatives, such as efforts to develop Industry World Models that embed physics, engineering principles, materials behavior, and validated industrial knowledge, illustrate how AI is evolving beyond text-trained models into science-grounded systems that must remain synchronized with real-world conditions. Keeping these models aligned with reality will likely require continuous streams of rich, real-time 3D data.

Innoviz's automotive-grade LiDAR solutions, including platforms such as InnovizSMART and InnovizSMARTer, are designed to deliver high-throughput 3D-sensing that can help keep next-generation World Models updated with live spatial information from vehicles, robots, industrial environments, and smart-city infrastructure.

"AI systems that interact with the physical world should not rely on estimation alone. The emergence of World Models marks the beginning of a new computing era—one rooted in physics, geometry, and validated real-world data. We believe Innoviz is well-positioned to help bring these models to life by serving as the high-fidelity, real-time perception layer required for safe and scalable Physical AI," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz.

The white paper, "Innoviz and the Rise of Physical AI: Bringing World Models to Life", is available for download on Innoviz website. To download, please click here.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR sensors provide industry-leading range, resolution, and reliability, delivering accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz serves automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, and commercial enterprises worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.



For more information, visit innoviz.tech.com.

