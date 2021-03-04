Innoviz Technologies Sets March 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during March 2021:

R.W. Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:10 a.m. Eastern time

Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference

Fireside Chat on Friday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Link

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Innoviz's investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or [email protected].

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, an automotive-grade, mass-production LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, next generation high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, and Innoviz's perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. Innoviz recently announced it will be listed on NASDAQ through a business combination with Collective Growth Company. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ("Innoviz") and Collective Growth Corporation ("Collective Growth"), including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the anticipated timing of the transaction, the services offered by Innoviz and the markets in which it operates, and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Collective Growth's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by Collective Growth's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Collective Growth, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the business combination agreement by the shareholders of Collective Growth and Innoviz, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by Collective Growth's public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Innoviz's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (vii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans of Innoviz and potential difficulties in Innoviz employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Innoviz or against Collective Growth related to the business combination agreement or the proposed transaction, (ix) the ability of Innoviz to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq, (x) the price of Innoviz's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Innoviz plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Innoviz's business and changes in the combined capital structure, and (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Collective Growth's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by Collective Growth from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the registration statement on Form F-4 and proxy statement/prospectus discussed below. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz and Collective Growth assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Innoviz nor Collective Growth gives any assurance that either Innoviz or Collective Growth will achieve its expectations.

Any financial information or projections in this communication are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Innoviz's and Collective Growth's control. While such information and projections are necessarily speculative, Innoviz and Collective Growth believe that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of financial information or projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Innoviz or Collective Growth, or their respective representatives and advisors, considered or consider the information or projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering in an investment in Innoviz or Collective Growth and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in either company. All written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Innoviz and Collective Growth, the proposed transactions or other matters and attributable to Innoviz and Collective Growth or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document relates to a proposed transaction between Innoviz and Collective Growth. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Innoviz has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 that includes a proxy statement of Collective Growth and a prospectus of Innoviz. The proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Collective Growth stockholders. Collective Growth and Innoviz also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Collective Growth are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders can obtain free copies of the registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Collective Growth or Innoviz through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Collective Growth may be obtained free of charge from Collective Growth's website at www.collectivegrowthcorp.com or by written request to Collective Growth at Collective Growth Corporation, 1805 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 and the documents filed by Innoviz may be obtained free of charge from Innoviz's website at www.innoviz.tech or by written request to Innoviz at Innoviz Technologies Ltd., 2 Amal Street, Rosh HaAin, 4809202, Israel.

Participants in Solicitation

Collective Growth and Innoviz and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Collective Growth's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Collective Growth's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Collective Growth's securities is set forth in Collective Growth's filings with the SEC, including the registration statement and the proxy statement/prospectus. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction. You may obtain a free copy of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Contact Information

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Matt Glover

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

