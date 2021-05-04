Innoviz Technologies to Present at Citi's Car of The Future Virtual Symposium on May 12, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at Citi's Car of The Future Virtual Symposium, which is being held virtually on May 12, 2021.

Innoviz management will present on Wednesday, May 12th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time (8:45 a.m. Pacific time), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading provider of technology that will put autonomous vehicles on roads. Innoviz's LiDAR technology can "see" better than a human driver and meets the automotive industry's strict expectations for performance, safety and price. Selected by BMW for its fully autonomous car program, Innoviz's technology will be deployed in its consumer vehicles. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Forward Looking Statements

