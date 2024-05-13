innovo+ Launches 'Challenger' - Modular Stand Up Paddle Board And Sit-On Kayak

The innovative three-piece, dual-purpose board offers a high-quality experience on the water in a package that can be stored under a bed

MEDFORD, Mass., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- innovo+ , a pioneer in watersports innovation, announced today the launch of its inaugural product, the Challenger board. Designed to redefine the paddle boarding and kayaking experience, the Challenger board embodies versatility, convenience, and performance, catering to both novice adventurers and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

The Challenger board addresses a critical need in the market, offering a stylish, rigid alternative to inflatable paddleboards without compromising on performance or convenience. Unlike traditional or inflatable boards, the Challenger board's seamless hollow-body build boasts superior durability and transportability, all while providing more options to ride — without the need for additional tools or pumps. Challenger's patented design and high-tech features are made possible by decades of manufacturing experience from the innovo+ team.

"We wanted to create a product that's sophisticated enough for experienced riders, straight-forward for beginners, and easy for anyone to get out on the water. The Challenger board makes no compromises," said Daniele La Posta, Founder and CEO at innovo+. "With our board, there's no need for roof racks, a large storage space or garage in the home, or extra tools to get started. Our goal was to design a product that enabled more people to connect with nature and create lasting memories."

The Challenger board's modular design allows for seamless transformation from a hard paddle board to a sit-on kayak, providing users with unparalleled versatility on the water and convenience on land. Industry-first built-in storage compartments ensure convenient transportation of essential gear, while the board's compactability makes it ideal for urban dwellers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Key features of the Challenger board include:

Modular three-piece design for effortless assembly and deconstruction

Built-in storage compartments for convenient gear transportation

Snap-on seat attachment

Detachable top-mount fin

Convertible paddle, shoulder carrying strap and ankle leash included

Challenger is available for order exclusively in the United States. innovo+ offers free ground shipping, 30-day returns, and a one-year limited warranty.

For more information, visit innovo.plus

About innovo+

Founded in 2021, innovo+ is committed to pushing the boundaries of outdoor adventure products. With a focus on quality, performance, and accessibility, innovo+ aims to inspire individuals to embrace adventure, connect with nature, and create lasting memories.

SOURCE innovo+