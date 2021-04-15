InnovoEdge Joins Microsoft for Startups Program

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoEdge, an AI-powered multi-cloud and edge application orchestration company, today announced it has joined the Microsoft for Startups program, which is designed to help business to business (B2B) startups scale with access to technology, subject matter experts, and business benefits.

InnovoEdge works with leading data center operators, internet service providers and large-scale enterprises to enable and optimize multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and edge service delivery. The InnovoStudio software as a service (SaaS) platform is multi-tenant by design and offers advanced features such as automated geo load balancing, multi-site application optimization, self-healing capabilities, global price arbitrage and predictive maintenance.

"We're really excited to be able to leverage Microsoft Azure's comprehensive artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities for workloads that incorporate features such as prediction, natural language processing, and imagine processing and analysis." stated Jim Brinksma, InnovoEdge CSO. "The Microsoft for Startups business enablement benefits are amazing. Having access to a dedicated success manager and getting the opportunity to collaborate on go to market plans is a real differentiator," added Nick Balletta, InnovoEdge CEO.

Microsoft for Startups prioritizes enterprise technology startups that can best serve the Microsoft customer base. New applicants are evaluated based on offering an innovative technical solution that supports customers in their digital transformation, being less than seven years old, having less than $25M in total annual revenue, and having raised Seed, Series A, B, or C stage funding (or validated equivalent). Eligible startups can apply here .

About InnovoEdge

InnovoEdge is a young, ambitious, startup focused on using artificial intelligence, automation and beautiful design to overcome the complexities associated with delivering products and services in multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and hyper-edge environments. Established in 2019 and headquartered in the city that never sleeps, we'll know we've succeeded when the machines are doing the heavy lifting, the human tasks are simple and intuitive, and all of our customers tell us they can rest easy. Learn more at https://innovoedge.com

Contact

InnovoEdge

Public Relations

[email protected]

(646) 397-3210

SOURCE InnovoEdge

Related Links

https://www.innovoedge.com

