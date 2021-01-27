InnovoEdge Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

InnovoEdge works with leading data center operators, internet service providers and large-scale enterprises to enable and optimize multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and edge service delivery. The InnovoStudio software as a service (SaaS) platform is multi-tenant by design and offers advanced features such as automated geo load balancing, multi-site application optimization, self-healing capabilities, global price arbitrage and predictive maintenance.

The NVIDIA Inception program provides InnovoEdge with access to industry-leading technologies, go-to-market support, expertise, and the opportunity to collaborate within their global AI ecosystem. As the world emerges from the current pandemic and high-performance applications and services are being driven into clouds and out to edges, InnovoEdge is excited to be joining Inception and providing intelligent solutions.

"While we've only recently joined, the NVIDIA Inception team has been extraordinarily engaged and the program has already yielded tangible benefits," said Jim Brinksma, CTO of InnovoEdge. "As an early stage startup, we're excited to participate in the program knowing that we'll have NVIDIA support as we continue to grow and scale the business," added Nick Balletta, the InnovoEdge CEO.

The NVIDIA Inception program is a virtual accelerator that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits to marketing support to preferred pricing on GPUs, enabling early-stage startups with fundamental tools to help them grow.

InnovoEdge is a young, ambitious, startup focused on using artificial intelligence, automation and beautiful design to overcome the complexities associated with delivering products and services in multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and hyper-edge environments. Established in 2019 and headquartered in the city that never sleeps, we'll know we've succeeded when the machines are doing the heavy lifting, the human tasks are simple and intuitive, and all of our customers tell us they can rest easy. Learn more at https://innovoedge.com

