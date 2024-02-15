InnovoPro's New Barista Chickpea Protein Solution: A Seamless Transition from Plant-Based to Clean Label Innovation

News provided by

InnovoPro

15 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its organic growth, InnovoPro, a trendsetter in plant-based solutions, announces a strategic expansion beyond its roots in the plant-based market. Building on the tremendous success of its chickpea protein in the global market, InnovoPro is now set to revolutionize the entire food and beverage industry. This forward-thinking move marks a significant and natural evolution for the company, propelling it into a new era of innovation and diversification.

In response to the escalating demand from discerning consumers seeking products characterized by concise ingredient lists, familiar components, and a notable absence of additives or E numbers, producers are faced with the imperative to align with these evolving preferences while ensuring taste and functionality remain uncompromised. Recognizing this growing market need, InnovoPro has committed to channeling its efforts into the enhancement of clean label solutions for the food & beverage market. Leveraging the robust attributes of their flagship product, CP Pro 70 chickpea protein, known for its exceptional functionality, neutral taste, and superior nutritional value, InnovoPro has already developed clean label solution for beverages such as plant-based barista with up to 7 ingredients, removing at the same time unwanted buffers and emulsifiers. The clean label solutions also encompass high-protein beverages and fruit shakes, signaling the commencement of an extensive product range designed to meet evolving consumer preferences.

"I believe that innovation should be in dialogue with dynamic market needs and consumer preferences. The decision to expand our portfolio to meet the demand for clean label products is a natural evolution and underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve", states Joel Bar-El, the company's Chairman. Taly Nechushtan, CEO of InnovoPro, emphasizes that "Recent research indicates that 43% of consumers actively scrutinize product labels, placing a high priority on natural and recognizable ingredients, further accentuates the significance of this strategic move." The company's ongoing developments aim to replace unwanted emulsifiers in formulas with chickpea-based functional ingredients, leveraging the natural properties of chickpeas. This strategy aims to provide global producers, such as Pepsico, who have demonstrated a keen interest in broadening the range of ingredients they incorporate into their products by moving towards more nutritious options like plant based proteins—particularly chickpeas—with the most effective solutions for reformulation.

InnovoPro proudly champions a local approach throughout its entire supply chain, strategically based in North America. From sourcing to extraction, production, and supply, every stage is meticulously handled within the region. This not only ensures the highest quality standards but also significantly reduces the environmental impact of transportation. InnovoPro 's dedication to a sustainable, local supply chain reflects its unwavering pledge to environmental responsibility and underscores its broader mission of delivering innovative, clean label solutions with an eco-conscious focus.

About InnovoPro
InnovoPro is committed to bringing a unique clean-label chickpea protein platform to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® concentrate is the best choice for the growing plant-based protein market. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure, InnovoPro is in the best position to expand its offerings and address the wide food and beverage market with functional clean label solutions. Please

visit innovopro.com for more information.

Media Contact Daniela Rabinovici

SOURCE InnovoPro

News Releases in Similar Topics

