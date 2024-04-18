InnovoPro's Strategic Expansion to The Entire Food & Beverage Market to Be Led by a New US Based CEO - Gregory Belt

Taly Nechushtan, co-founder & first CEO, will be transitioning to the role of Vice Chair and continue to support the company's strategic business development.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move towards growth, InnovoPro a leader in chickpea protein solutions, announced its strategic expansion to the broader food & beverage market, introducing clean label products and natural emulsifiers. With an excellent nutritional profile and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's platform based on CP-Pro 70® concentrate, is the best choice for this growing need.

This transition is accompanied by a change in leadership, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation driven growth.

Gregory Belt, InnovoPro's new CEO

After 7 years of leadership as co-founder and first CEO, Taly Nechushtan, will be transitioning to the role of Vice Chair. Taly's visionary guidance has been instrumental in shaping InnovoPro's identity and laying the foundation for the company's growth and success. She has been the driving force behind the building of InnovoPro and propelled it to where it stands today.

Stepping into the role of CEO with determined commitment to lead InnovoPro forward is Greg Belt. With a proven track record and deep expertise in building new ventures, strategic planning for innovation driven growth in companies like AB InBev and gaining commercial traction, particularly in the dynamic landscape of North America, Greg brings a wealth of experience to lead the company into the next chapter expanding the company's reach with a fresh perspective centered on delivering natural emulsifier and clean label options tailored for food and beverage manufacturers.

"I am thrilled to embark on the InnovoPro journey, supported by a team of exceptional professionals. With their expertise and dedication, I am confident in our ability to drive the company forward. I am eager to bring my own unique perspective and skills to the table, adding value and leading InnovoPro on the path to success," says Gregory Belt, the new CEO.

"I congratulate Greg on joining the company and have full confidence that he will elevate it to new heights. Taly and I are sure that Greg and the excellent team of InnovoPro will attain remarkable success on a global scale", states Joel Bar-El, the company's Chairman.

About InnovoPro

InnovoPro is committed to bringing a unique clean-label chickpea protein platform to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's platform based on CP-Pro 70® concentrate, is the best choice for the growing need of clean label products and natural emulsifiers. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure in North America, InnovoPro is in the best position to expand its offerings and address the wide food and beverage market with functional clean label solutions. Please visit innovopro.com for more information.

