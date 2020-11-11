Innovox Introduces Synergy Connect - a Higher-Performance Soundbar Solution Built to Improve Speech Accuracy for the Barco weConnect Cloud-Based SaaS Solution

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Connect soundbar solution ensures both students and teachers will be heard clearly and effortlessly while using the Barco weConnect learning platform. No more struggling to understand the curriculum. By combining a high-frequency ribbon driver, two mid-bass drivers and a five-inch low-frequency driver, with DSP plus processing power, Synergy Connect guarantees comprehension of every syllable spoken.

The Synergy Connect soundbar solution ensures both students and teachers will be heard clearly and effortlessly while using the Barco weConnect learning platform.

Each Synergy Connect is made to match the dimensions of your displays while providing an extra-wide camera pocket large enough to house two USB pan-tilt-zoom cameras. The speaker modules can be adjusted to angle up or down depending on placement (above, below or in-between displays) to provide optimal pairing of audio and video.

"People were asking us for a higher performing solution to accompany the new Barco weConnect virtual classroom," explains CEO and Founder of Innovox, Chris Oswood. "We developed Synergy Connect as a higher-quality solution to maximize intelligibility and clarity at the close distance the presenter is from the screens."

For more information about Synergy Connect or Innovox Audio, please contact Kelly Perkins at [email protected] or by phone at (612) 298-7688.

About Innovox

When people hear clearly—when they're able to discern every nuance of the spoken word and every detail of a piece of music—something amazing happens. We call it true engagement.

Conversations ensue. Teams know they're on the same page. Hearts and minds are inspired, and captive attention becomes the new norm. This is the power of Innovox loudspeakers—the only speakers engineered from the listener's perspective.

Designed using decades of multisensory research, Innovox speakers provide extraordinary speech intelligibility, precise musical detail and enhanced visual aesthetics. But we don't stop there. Our commitment to engagement extends to our design and trade partners as well, with proven best practices and innovative solutions to help you "Wow" your customers and grow your business.

Innovox loudspeakers are proudly made in the U.S.A. For more information about Innovox, please visit www.innovoxaudio.com or by phone at (651) 209-7660.

Related Images

synergy-connect-higher-performance.jpg

Synergy Connect Higher-Performance Soundbar Solution

The Synergy Connect soundbar solution ensures both students and teachers will be heard clearly and effortlessly while using the Barco weConnect learning platform.

SOURCE Innovox Audio